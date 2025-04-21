What the fall of the US dollar has historically meant for actions: by figures





A weak American dollar is not a good thing for actions, if history is a guide.

The US dollar hit a three -year hollow on Monday while President Trump increased his attacks on the president of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell.

The US dollar index (DX-Y.NYB) has decreased 9% to date.

In a new note on Monday, the founder of the Trivariée research and former chief strategist of Morgan Stanley, Adam Parker, returned in 2001 to see how the weakness of the dollar had an impact on the markets. Parker identified 16 periods when the US dollar weakened at least 5%.

Some of his conclusions:

The median performance of the American equity market is 7.5% during a period of weak dollar, which is the sixth worst of the 55 regions that Parker and his team have evaluated. The three main countries in terms of median performance: Greece (+ 17.6%), Indonesia (+ 17.5%) and Peru (+ 16.4%).

Malaysia, South Africa and Portugal are markets that have been in absolute terms in the 16 previous periods where the dollar has weakened.

Only Mexico, Israel, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have medium-sized stock market performance than the United States when the dollar weakens considerably against Dxy.

The worst performances of the country during the last access of low dollars include Indonesia (-11%), Denmark (-12.1%) and Taiwan (-13.4%).

The best performance in the country during the latest low access to dollars include Spain (+ 27.3%), Poland (+ 30.7%) and Colombia (+ 32.9%).

On average, metals and metals of metals and mines, consumer and transport funding were the most efficient sectors of the 16 dollar low periods for 2001. Biotechnology, banks and health care technology were the worst.

“There is no doubt in our minds that the performance of the American equity market during the recent period of weakening of the dollar is very different for very understandable reasons that the previous diets where the dollar is weakening at least 5% against the DXY. Therefore, we cannot say with confidence that simply because something has not happened in the past, it cannot happen this year.”

The performance of the American market this month has generally vibrated with historical trends.

The S&P 500 (ES = F) and the Nasdaq Composite (^ xicic) are down approximately 4% each in April, with the industrial average Dow Jones (^ DJI) by 5.6%. Apple market leader (AAPPL) fell 8.5%.

Gold prices have climbed to a record level.

One year to date, the three main indices are down by more than 7%, the leading shares in Nasdaq below a 10%drop.

Investors continue to be inspired by the Trump administration dispersed at the prices. More recently, concerns about the impact of prices on business profits and the economy have been aggravated by new fears concerning the independence of the federal reserve.

President Trump went to social networks and waves to threaten the dismissal of the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell.

Powell's mandate takes place until May 2026, so that any attempt from the administration to suppress Powell would be unlikely to be well received by the world markets.

“The American economy remains remarkably resilient and could still escape its current problems without slipping into the recession. However, resilience is not the same thing that exceptionalism and investors must wonder if a progressive deterioration of American international assets,” said a more cautious stance on Monday and a broader diversification in a note to a note.

Brian Sozzi is the editor -in -chief of Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on X @briansozzi, Instagram and Linkedin. Tips on stories? Send an email to [email protected].

