Yes, the last of us just did that





This story contains Majormajor spoilers for Hbos the last of us. Do not say that we have not warned you.

Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) held her promise. True to his word, Joel (Pedro Pascal) is now dead, in a horribly violent way, the victim of Abby having removed his best signs and swayed as Rory did Augusta last week. (By the way, if I had a nickel for each time that Pascal died via a knotty head injury on an HBO adaptation, I had two Nickelswhich is not much, but it is weird that it happened twice.)

Depending on the way you are online, Jaels Brusf ​​End was either a poorly kept openness, or the death of the most overwhelming and surprising characters since the red marriage on Game of Thrones (or the night that Ned Starks Neck met the commercial end of a blade.) The players had a little time to treat it: Joel also dies in naughty game dog game. This news came in a few different waves before the game released in June 2020, starting with an initial leak of screenshots and details that took place about a month and a half before the release of the games. Some people noticed it as speculation, but then, about five days before the release of the game, the first three hours of the game made their way online, officially confirming Juelles Fate (this Reddit wheel tour does a good job to trace the chronology until the release of the games if you are curious for more). Given the pecking calendar of revelation, the news was inevitable; I know that I met him at one time or another.

Nevertheless, there is undoubtedly a public subsection for the series which has just caused their minds by this twist of the plot. Although the real circumstances of Jaels Endi.e., club, Head have not changed, this evening episode through the valley (written by Craig Mazin and produced by the Stalwart Hbbal Helmer Mark Mylod, whose work this evening adds another episode of death in series with a curry and a summary that includes Connor's marriage). in the middle of it. In the game, Joel and Tommy save the others from a sudden attack by Horde, while you play as Abby, giving the whole sequence an extremely heavy weight. The fall of Jackson gives in the program Ratchets the issues above, while giving Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Tommy (Gabriel Luna), and perhaps even Dina (Isabela Merced) an excuse to leave the city in pursuit of Abby.

Anyway, the song remains the same, and the elements of the game adaptation to the show are placed in the stone. Jaels Dead, and now Ellie will take the spotlight. This is probably not the last time that Pedro Pascal on the last of us, as was still due to a flashback to explain why he and Ellie disagreed with each other during the first of the season. But do not be mistaken: the death of Joes feels just as heartbreaking now as when the game has come out of five years of Agomagnitudes more if you did not know that it happened. (Although we will not have blamed game players for scrolling social media in search of tear reaction clips to help relieve the pain of an old reopened injury.) In the wake of Abbys Bloody Act, the last of us now plunges Ellie to embark on an odyssey of revenge that will make the loses or John Wick Look in the comparison. What will happen to her soul if she finally gets what she wants? We have obtained five other episodes to discover.

