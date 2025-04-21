“The last of us” has just killed a major character. Why is he dead?





Warning: This message contains spoilers for season 2, episode 2 of “The Last of Us”, which was broadcast on April 20.

Ah, Joel Miller from The Last of Us of HBO, we barely known season 2 of the Zombie Apocalypse series, taking place five years after the last season, has devastating surprises in reserve for the main beloved character.

With this, the main spoilers of the program on the collapse of civilization following a parasitic fungal epidemic among humanity.

What happened to Joel in the Sunday episode?

He is dead and bad. In the Sunday evening episode, Joel played by Pedro Pascal died. He was shot dead by Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), who is burning to take revenge since the end of season 1.

Abby defeated Joel to death, smoking him (rightly) for shooting the rebel fireflies, including his father, who was trying to find a remedy against the epidemic. Their plan was to use Ellie's brain (Bella Ramsey), which remains sheltered from the fungus.

But Joel had his reasons: the fireflies would have to kill Ellie to study it, and he could not allow it to happen. It was a losing situation.

Everything that happened in season 1, but at the start of season 2, Abby and his fleeting comrades met to dress to shoot Joel and kill him slowly.

It was a particularly hard outing Joel, although defective, had become a beloved character in the series and a paternal figure in Ellie (who watched him die in front of her).

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in “The Last of Us”. Did Hbowhat say Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey?

Pascal says he is in the active denial on the torsion of history.

Pascal told Entertainment Weekly: “I am in the active denial (on the death scene). I make him more and more as I get older, I find myself in denial in the denial that everything is over. I know that I am forever linked to so many members of the experience and I must simply see them in different circumstances, but I will never go the circumstances to play Joel on the last.

Ushbo's last

The co-creator of Show, Craig Mazin, told Wrap that Pascal learned how his character would die very early. “We love Pedro, but I told him the very first time that I had a zoom with him, so Heres The Thing, you play this guy, Joel. In season 2, he will die”, “said Mazin.” There has never been any questions. It has always been understood that has been integrated into this. “

Fans who played the video game The Last of Us, part II were probably less surprised at the release of Jelss, he died about the same way in this scenario. And as in the game, Ellie tells Abby that Shes now has a deadly enemy, which simply continues the cycle of revenge that no one can win.

Ramsey cried while reading the scenario on death, as they said: Ive never cried by reading a piece of writing before, but I had such a gastral reaction on this subject. It's almost as we play this dynamic, me and Pedro, for a year, and it looks like a girl in one way or another.

Pascal obviously does not hold a grudge against Dever; He shared a selfie two on Instagram smiling with red blows and wrote, Blizzard Buddies. Thank you, stage partner. You little miracle. @KaitlyndEver @thelastofus @HBO @STREAMONMAX #Canada

How do fans react to death?

Naturally, viewers have been devastated. (T) Hey has further worsened the worst in the show (only in the game), wrote a fan on X.

Echoing another X user, ok, it was actually much worse than I imagined.

There is also a lot of anger Abby; An X user wrote it, adding it to my most hated list of the 10 best television characters. And these are only two episodes. Idgaf what was his reason. I hate this mfer with a passion and I hope she eats a sidewalk (the brilliant actress, like congratulations for her).

But a fan who knows the complete story of the games wrote on X that the circle will end, assuming that the show follows the video game: believe me when I say this. As a person who played both games, I lost the account. Everything will make sense at the end.

Is this the last of Joel?

Probably not. No, he does not come back as an active character in the present as far as we know, but in the first episode of season 2, we learned a character named Eugene that Joel had killed between the two seasons.

So there is a good luck if it is a flashback on how it happened and why it was important.

Meanwhile, it is not the first (or probably the last) that a character played by Pascal underwent a particularly brutal death after loading the public.

On Game of Thrones, he played in Oberyn Martell a suave, cocksure and a beautiful prince who had literally crushed his head during a fight with the mountain. Wed had our hopes for him too.

Pedro Pascal in Game of Thrones, 2011.Alamcy

Pascal just has a way to win and break our hearts.

