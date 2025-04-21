



Hong Kong (AP) China will sanction US officials, legislators and leaders of non -governmental organizations who, according to him, have poorly trained on Hong Kong issues, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The United States in March sanctioned six Chinese and Hong Kong officials who, according to him, were involved in transnational repression and acts threatening to cause more the autonomy of cities. The officials included the Secretary of Justice Paul Lam, the director of the security office Dong Jingwei and the former police commissioner Raymond Siu.

In a relief of reprisals against Washington, DC on Monday, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Guo Jiakun, in Beijing, said that China had firmly condemned the acts, calling them despicable. The United States has seriously interfered in Hong Kong affairs and violated the principles of international law, he said

China has decided to impose sanctions on members of the US Congress, managers and managers of NGOs who have poorly performed the questions related to Hong Kong, said Guo, adding that the answer was made in accordance with the anti-cancer law.

It has not provided more details on which is targeted.

Guo also issued a warning concerning Hong Kong, saying that the affairs of the South of Chinese cities are not subject to American interference. All the actions considered to be bad by the Chinese government which are taken on problems linked to Hong Kong will be encountered with firm countermeasures and reciprocal reprisals, he said.

The sanctions of the tit-form on human rights problems of Hong Kongs are the last sign of increase in tensions between Beijing and Washington, which are already locked in a trade war that has shaken businesses on both sides.

Beijing warned other countries separately on Monday against trade agreements with the United States in matters of Chinese.

The American sanctions against the officials in March were not the first linked to the former British colony, which returned to Chinese domination in 1997. While Donald won the first presidential term, his government imposed sanctions in Hong Kong and Chinese officials for having undermined the autonomy of Hong Kongs.

In 2021, the former president of the administration of President Joe Bidens struck more sanctions against civil servants on the repression of Beijing political freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.

Since China imposed a national security law in 2020 to repress the 2019 massive anti -government demonstrations, the Hong Kong authorities have pursued many city activists. The media known for their critical relations on the government have closed their doors following arrests of their senior direction. Dozens of civil society groups have dissolved.

Over the past two years, Hong Kong authorities have issued arrest mandates against 19 activists based abroad, with $ 1 million bonuses in Hong Kong ($ 128,536) for information leading to each of their arrests. Some of them resided in the United States

The repression of several years aroused criticism of foreign governments, in particular because the city has been promised, its civil freedoms in Western style and its semi-autonomy would be maintained intact for at least 50 years during the 1997 transfer.

The governments of Beijing and Hong Kong insist that the law is necessary for the stability of cities.

Tian MacLeod Ji contributed to this Bangkok report.

