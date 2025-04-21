The last director of us on the set of the scene of Joel's death and cry





Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for season 2, episode 2 of `The Last of Us '' from HBO, now broadcasting on Max.

Director Mark Mylod was in tears by turning the last heartbreaking moments of the episode of Sunday evening of “The Last of Us”.

The players who played “The Last of Us Part II” have long known the fate (Pedro Pascal) of Joel, but that did not make it easier to monitor his torture and his death in the hands of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever). As in the match, Abby Bludgeons Joel to death with a golf club while Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is forced to look helpless. However, Mylod is expanding the moment by giving abby a scary monologue on his quest for vengeance of five years after Joel killed his father during the shooting of the final of season 1. The episode also shows Ellie de Ramsey crying and embracing the corpse of Joel before returning to the colony of Jackson, who was barely survived. clicker horde.

Of course, Mylod is no stranger to the shooting of epic television pivot episodes. He won an Emmy for having directed the episode of “Connor's Wedding” of “Succession”, who shocked the character of Brian Cox, Logan Roy, and the final of season 3 nominated at the Emmys “All The Bells Say.” The co-creator of “The Last of Us”, Craig Mazin, joked by saying of Mylod, “when he presents himself, it's like the Undertaker.” He also produced several major episodes of “Game of Thrones”, including “The Broken Man” of season 6 which, by coincidence, presented the powerful Lyanna Mormont of Ramsey in the first television role of the actor.

“Kaitlyn and Bella had to go so vulnerable over several days to find extraordinary mental and physical endurance – to put themselves at the edge so that nothing is left on the table, emotionally,” said Mylod. “There is always a catch that does it. We have accumulated a certain number of catches with Bella of me and her feeling that there was further that she could go, and she was ready to go further. Then there was a socket where I just couldn't speak with tears on my face, and that's the right time as a director where you know this one. ”

Unlike the game, which has hidden Abby's final blow to the Hogie de Joel's body, Mylod has not failed violence. He showed that Abby sank the broken end of the golf club in the Joel neck, while Ellie shouts uncontrollable to get up.

“The intention was very initially on the page not to see him happening. The decision to change was because it was shy. It was as if we were being absent,” said Mylod. “A large part of the game is a question of consequences and to face music. The idea that they are blinking and hide from what was shy and almost dishonest and dishonest. This is why we have changed it and showed it.”

There are some other light changes to the scene of Joel's death, in particular by exchanging Tommy (Gabriel Luna) with Dina (Isabela Merced) in the ski lodge. Instead of bringing a larger crew, Abby has only Manny (Danny Ramirez), Owen (Spencer Lord), Mel (Ariela Barre) and Nora (Tati Gabrielle) with her. In addition, after Abby killed Joel in the game, Manny approaches and spits his body, calling it “pendejo”. On television, the brooch has been left on the floor of the cut room.

“It was a choice,” said Mylod. “In some catches, Danny was spitting. There was also a brooch version. But always in a given moment, this is what is best for the emotional truth of this moment on the camera. »»

In another departure from the game, Mylod showed the immediate consequences of Joel's death, where Ellie gives her a last hug before bringing her body back to Jackson with Dina and Jesse (Young Mazino). One of the many obsessive images of the episode is a photo above Ellie kissing Joel on the ground while the broken halves of the golf club are visible a few meters away.

“The shot was a question of desolation, purpose and absolute loss,” said Mylod. “We have specifically shot the scene in a very little troubled way. It was really humanity, vulnerability, anger, all the emotional elements of the character. He had to be honest and observational and not too far back, so there was almost a voyeurism to be uncomfortably close to action and emotion, for the ferocity of Allat, both extraordinary pain, both in physical pain, both in physical malon. Get out of this camera grammar in a definitive location, judged and hope it, tearing to see the desperate need for this final physical contact. »»

The end of Ellie, Dina and Jesse goes up to Jackson, smoking and ravaged on the horizon, while dragging the body wrapped in Joel in the snow was another powerful. Ashley Johnson (who played the role of Ellie in the match and made his mother in season 1) sang an obsessive interpretation of “Through the Valley” before the final credits roll in amazed silence.

“We played with this revelation of ignominy that this body was towed in the snow, and the idea of ​​finding this beautiful tragedy timed with the piece of music,” said Mylod. “It started with the horses directly in the foreground, finding the pain and the grief while we enter this closer blow of Ellie through the horse, then through it looking back. We still don't quite know what she is looking for, so that it has motivated the camera to come back and reveal Jackson in her smoking ruins. Ellie is. “”

Mylod turned the battle of Jackson Clicker an hour north of Vancouver, where time would be 60 degrees and rainy when the casting had to claim that it was very cold and snow. The real blizzard conditions were in the mountains of the fortress of the Rockies of Alberta, where they drew high altitudes of several thousand feet.

“There were days up there when he was freezing, and we really needed these warming tents and all the clothes we could get. A director can always run away and arrive at a heat, but I felt bad for the snow waterfall several times in a complete sprint. Blow of the mountain.

As for the battle of Jackson, which included a frantic horde of infected clicks, a giant bloater and a lance-lover, it required months of planning and a giant crew.

“It was certainly in the hundreds, in particular with all the special effects creating the environment, wind and blood and waterfall and movement teams. We had already done this training camp with all the infected stuntmen to obtain this very specific way of moving. It was literally months of sitting in the board room and walking it,” said Mylod. “We were all obsessed with the realization of this very ambitious sequence in a relatively short period in the middle of the rest of the team to prepare, plan and pull the other six episodes as well. If we did our job and the correct preparation – the shooting does not take care of itself – but that you can then focus on performance and get an emotional connection when logistics have not been prepared.”

