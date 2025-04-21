



BAE Systems announced a significant leap in ammunition manufacturing, revealing a new method that is expected to improve UKS strategic supply chain and increase artillery production capacity exponentially.

Since 2022, BAE has invested more than 150 million people in British ammunition facilities, and the development of the 155mm artillery will increase 16 times when a new explosive charging facility in South Wales' Glacoed is operated this summer.

In addition, the company has invested 8.5 million people in high -end manufacturing research over the past five years, resulting in significant innovations in the creation of next -generation explosives and propulsions.

The core element of the new production approach is a continuous flow processing method that allows synthesis of explosive materials without relying on nitro cellulose and nitroglycerin. These materials are under pressure from all over the world as demand increases in light of Ukraine's continuous war.

According to the BAE Systems, the UK will produce sufficient explosives and propulsions in the UK to meet the industrial capacity by the end of 2026 and meet the UK's Ministry of Defense and export requirements.

Steve Cardew, a business development director of BAE SYSTEMS Maritime and Land Defense Solutions, said: Our leap on synthetic energy and propellant manufacturing strengthens UKS supply hobs and fulfills the increasing demand for the increasingly increasing response to the uncertain world. We will strengthen our UKS supply chain elasticity.

He added that he supports economic growth through experienced jobs and potential export opportunities with high new ways.

BAE has already controlled the groundbreaking things, showing that it is possible to produce small nodes of explosives. This technology removes the need for a large explosive plant, providing a safer and more efficient propulsion.

The company said that the new process will require lower investments, the operating costs will be greatly reduced and the amount of explosive materials will be improved by minimizing the amount of explosives.

Bae Systems, the British Defense British Ammunition, currently supplies a wide range of ammunition from Chesshire, Monmouthhire and Tyne and Wear to small weapons to artillery.

