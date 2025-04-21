



Google confronts an existential threat on Monday while the United States government is trying to break the company as a punishment for having transformed its revolutionary search engine into a ruthless monopoly.

The drama will take place in a Washington courtroom in the next three weeks during the hearings that will determine how the company should be penalized for the exploitation of an illegal research monopoly. In its opening arguments, federal antitrust executors have also urged the court to impose prospective remedies to prevent Google from using the same strategies to build a monopoly around artificial intelligence.

“It is a moment in time, we are at a inflection point, we will abandon the research market and return them to the control of the monopolists or let we let competition prevail and give the choice to future generations,” said the prosecutor of the Ministry of Justice, David Dahlquist.

Read more: Google to buy a Wiz cybersecurity company for $ 32 billion, the largest transaction in the history of the 26 -year -old company

The United States Ministry of Justice asks a federal judge to order a radical reshuffle which would prohibit Google from concluding the agreements of several billion dollars with Apple and other technological companies that protect its search engine from competition, share its precious user data repository with competitors and force a sale of its popular chromed navigator.

The time of calculation occurs four and a half years after the Ministry of Justice has filed a historic complaint alleging that the Google search engine had abused its power as the main gateway to the Internet to stifle competition and innovation for more than a decade.

“It is a moment for the court to tell Google, and all the other monopolists who listen, and they listen, that there are consequences when you violate anti-trust laws,” said Dahlquist.

After the case was finally tried in 2023, a federal judge ruled that Google had concluded that Google had concluded anti -competitive offers to lock its search engine such as the essential place for digital information on the iPhone, personal computers and other widely used devices, including those that run on its own Android software.

This historic decision by the American district judge Amit Mehta sets up a high challenge drama which will determine the sanctions for Google's misconduct in a research market which she defined since Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded the company in a garage of Silicon Valley in 1998.

Since the austere start-up, Google has widened well beyond research to become a power of power, digital mapping, online video, web navigation, smartphone software and data centers.

By seizing its victory in the case of research, the Ministry of Justice now strives to prove that radical measures must be taken to brake Google and its corporate parent, Alphabet Inc.

“Google's illegal conduct has created an economic goliath, which wreaked havoc to ensure that no matter what happens, Google still wins,” said the Ministry of Justice in documents describing its proposed sanctions. “The American people are therefore obliged to accept frantic requests and to change the ideological preferences of an economic Leviathan in exchange for a search engine that the public can enjoy.”

Although the proposed sanctions were originally carried out during the mandate of President Joe Biden, they are still adopted by the Ministry of Justice under President Donald Trump, the first administration of which filed a file against Google. Since the change of administration, the Ministry of Justice has also tried to also launch Google's immense power as a threat to freedom.

“The American dream concerns higher values ​​than cheap products and” free “online services,” wrote the Ministry of Justice in a file on March 7 with Mehta. “These values ​​include freedom of expression, freedom of association, freedom to innovate and the freedom to compete in a market without distortion by controlling a monopoly.”

Google maintains that the changes proposed by the government are unjustified by a decision that its popularity of search engine among consumers is one of the main reasons why it has become so dominant.

The “unprecedented range of appeals offered would harm consumers and innovation, as well as future competition in research and research announcements in addition to many other adjacent markets,” said Google lawyers in a dossier leading to audiences. “They have little or no relationship with the driving found anti -competitive and are contrary to the law.”

Google also sounds alarms on the requirements offered to share online research data with competitors and the proposed sale of chrome posing risk of confidentiality and security. “The extent and depth of the remedies offered are likely to cause significant damage to a complex ecosystem. Some of the remedies offered would jeopardize browser developers and endanger the digital security of millions of consumers. ”

The confrontation on the fate of Google marks the highest point of the biggest antitrust case in the United States since the Ministry of Justice continued Microsoft in the late 1990s to operate its Windows software so that personal computers crush potential competitors.

The Battle of Microsoft led to a federal judge declaring the company an illegal monopoly and ordering a partial rupture an appeal which was finally canceled by a court of appeal.

Google intends to appeal to the decision of Mehta from last year which qualified its search engine as an illegal monopoly but cannot do it as long as the remedy hearings are not over. After the closing of the arguments presented at the end of May, Mehta intends to make her decision on the remedies before the Labor Day.

The research affair marked the first in a succession of antitrust cases that have been brought to a litany of technology giants who include Facebook and Instagram Parent Meta Platforms, which currently fights on allegations of management of an illegal monopoly in social media in another Washington DC trial. Other antitrust cases have also been brought against Apple and Amazon.

The Ministry of Justice has also targeted Google's digital advertising network in a separate antitrust case which led last week to the decision of another federal judge who noted that the company also abused its power on this market. This decision means that Google will go to another remedy hearing which could again increase the spectrum of a rupture later this year or at the beginning of next year.

Insightful and trustworthy journalism, for everyone.

Your tax deductible donation guarantees that our vital reports continue to prosper. Support PBS News Hour now.

Donate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/google-faces-off-against-u-s-government-attempt-to-break-up-company-in-search-monopoly-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos