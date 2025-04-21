DHL stops shipping packages of more than $ 800 to American customersExBulletin





A DHL delivery vehicle is seen in front of a warehouse in Valencia, France, in December 2024. The global navigation company announced that it would temporarily cease delivery of more than $ 800 to American consumers.

The global maritime company DHL says that it will cease to dispatch packages above $ 800 for American consumers in response to new, stricter American customs rules.

The carrier cited the 10% tariffs implemented by the Trump administration in early April, which, according to him, had the effect of submitting parcels worth more than $ 800 to an increased examination of American customs inspectors. This led to the shipment of the arrears, said DHL.

“This change has caused an increase in formal customs of customs, which we manipulate 24 hours a day,” DHL said in a statement. “While we work with diligence to evolve and manage this increase, shipments on 800 USD, I do not know of origin, experiment with delays of several days.”

When asked for NPR comments, an American customs and border protection spokesperson did not directly process DHL's announcement and provided general information on customs tasks.

CBP says in an article on its website that the so-called formal entry of packages in the United States may require that sender fill “extensive documents” and file a CBP obligation, while informal entry is “a less difficult process” in which the agency makes the documents and calculates the rights to pay.

DHL said its new temporary policy, which had taken effect on Monday, would apply to packages of more than $ 800 sent from all foreign countries to American consumers.

The company said it would continue to send business packages to business worth more than $ 800 to American companies, but these shipments can face delays.

Changes in American customs rules are part of President Trump's efforts to revise the global trade policy of the government, including by closing an escape known as the exemption from MINMIS, which allows goods under a certain value to enter the United States without being charged with imports or faces rigorous inspections.

At the beginning of April, the Trump administration decided to end the exemption from Minmis for products from China and Hong Kong. This change, which comes into force on May 2, should have a particularly significant impact on e-commerce retailers who send low-cost goods to the United States, such as Shein and Temu.

According to a report published this year by the Congressal Research Service, the number of minimis entries in the United States increased from 153 million in 2015 to more than a billion in 2023. Currently, Minmimis expeditions represent 92% of all cargoes entering the United States, according to the CBP.

