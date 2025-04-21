



The United States Ministry of Education announced today that its Office of Federal Student AID (FSA) would take over the collections of its Federal Portfolio of Loan Loan on Monday, May 5. The ministry has not received on default loans since March 2020. The resumption of collections protects taxpayers against the cost of federal student loans that borrowers have readily committed to finance their post -secondary studies. This initiative will be twinned by a complete communication and awareness campaign to ensure that borrowers understand how to return to reimbursement or get out of the defect.

While the Congress required that parents and parents' students are starting to reimburse their student loans in October 2023, the Biden-Harris administration refused to lift the collections on a break and kept the borrowers in confusing limbo. The previous administration did not succeed in processing the requests of borrowers who requested reimbursement focused on income and continued to push erroneous ramps and illegal loans delivery plans to win points with borrowers and the growing delinquency mask.

US taxpayers will no longer be forced to serve as a guarantee for irresponsible student loan policies, said US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. The Biden administration has misleaded borrowers: the executive power does not have the constitutional authority to destroy the debt, and the loan sales do not disappear either. Hundreds of billions have already been transferred to taxpayers. In the future, the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Treasury, will direct the student loan program in a responsible manner and according to the law, which means helping borrowers to return to reimbursement for the good of their own financial health and the economic prospects of our nations.

Federal student loans are funded by the American people. Instead of protecting responsible taxpayers, the Biden-Harris administration put them in irresponsible loans, pushing the federal portfolio of student loans to a tax cliff:

Today, 42.7 million borrowers owes more than $ 1.6 billion of student debt. More than 5 million borrowers have not made a monthly payment in more than 360 days and have been seated by default for more than 7 years and 4 million borrowers have been in late delinquency (91-180 days). Consequently, there could be nearly 10 million default borrowers in a few months. When this happens, almost 25% of the federal student loan portfolio will be in default. Only 38% of borrowers are in reimbursement and current on their student loans. Most of the remaining borrowers are either offenders on their payments, in an interest -free fund, or in an interest -free report. A small percentage of borrowers is in a period of grace of 6 months or at school. Currently, nearly 1.9 million borrowers were not even able to start reimbursement due to a processing break implemented by the previous administration. Since August 2024, the ministry has not processed the requests for registration for any reimbursement plan such as reimbursement based on income, reimbursement of registration for income or pay. The ministry is currently working with its federal student loan officers and provides that treatment is starting next month.

Involuntary collections for default borrowers

The FSA will restart the treasury shift program, administered by the American Treasury Department, Monday May 5, 2025. All default borrowers will receive communications by email from the FSA in the next 2 weeks by making them aware of these developments and by exhorting them to contact the default resolution group to make a monthly payment, by increasing a reimbursement regime, monthly rehabilitation. Later this summer, the FSA will send the required opinions starting with the administrative salary intercourse.

The ministry will also authorize the guarantee agencies that they could start the activities of involuntary collections on loans within the framework of the federal program of loans to family education. All FSA collection activities are required under the Higher Education Act and carried out only after the students and parents' borrowers received a noticeable notice and a sufficient possibility to reimburse their loans under the law.

Support for current borrowers and in difficulty

The FSA is committed to keeping borrowers up to date with clear information on their payment options to put them on a productive path to the reimbursement of their federal student loans. Over the next two months, the FSA will lead a robust communication campaign to initiate all borrowers on the importance of reimbursement. The FSA will make efforts to borrowers through email and social media reminding them of their obligations and provide resources and support to help them select the best reimbursement plan, such as the new loan simulator, AI (AIDER) assistant and the appeal times for prolonged services. The FSA will also launch an improved reimbursement process (IDR), simplifying the time that borrowers will take to register for IDR plans and eliminate the need for borrowers to rectify their income each year. More information will be published on Studentaid.gov next week.

The FSA intends to enlist its partner states, higher education establishments, financial assistance administrators, university access and success organizations, third -party agents and other stakeholders to help this campaign to restore common sense and equity with the message: students and parents and not parents and not taxpayers must reimburse their student loans. There will be no forgiveness of mass loan. Together, these actions will bring back the federal portfolio of student loans in the reimbursement, which benefits borrowers and taxpayers.

Detailed information to help borrowers out by default is also available on Studentaid.gov/end-default.

