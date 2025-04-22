The last of us made a mistake with Joel and Abby





The last of us

Hbo

The game players knew that it was going to happen and agitated in their seats to see what their uninitiated friends would make last night the last episode of us.

It would of course be (spoilers) the brutal death of Joel, one of the two main tracks of the series, in the hands of Abby, the daughter of the doctor he executed at the Firefly hospital trying to save Ellie.

Information that we probably should not yet know.

I think that the last of us made a mistake with the way it was managed, while encountering many future game problems, I do not know if the show will be able to overcome. No, I’m not saying they should have returned the script and Joel should have survived this time. Do this and you must essentially rewrite the rest of the series from zero, which makes no sense.

I rather take problems with the delivery of the story here, and how it will inevitably work differently from the games.

In about 20 minutes in total of the Abby screen time, we already know all his motivation to kill Joel, at the bottom of the exact person he killed and the full reason for his entire mission. This is not how things took place in the game.

While people may have had their suspicions about what Abbys Deal was, the entire scope of this was not explained. It came much later, more or less halfway through the game.

The last of us left 2

Dog

I know what the showrunners said that they did this in this way to give it clearer motivations at the start, since people could travel a game in a week, but it would take years for people to wait if they did it exactly how the game did.

Now that we have seen this in practice, when perhaps no, they did not save it for the third season broadcast in 2027 or each time that will be the case, I always believe that they should have pushed it further. More or less, with zero accumulation, viewers already know all its motivation. Is it now quite nice where you understand why she did what she did, since you know the whole story? I think a lot of mind is instantly invented and I think the show will have problems with the configuration of the two parts of here.

This is where being a game comes into play and why adaptations 1: 1 are often difficult. The player is finally forced to become Abby. To spend time with her friends, to keep her alive in danger. This leads at a time when playing as Abby, you fight Ellie as a game boss. Here, how does it work? You will see both sides and the root for Ellie because you do not have to keep Abby alive yourself.

The last of us left 2

Abby

It is also the first time that I think that the size of Abbys has really entered the game. I think that when we meet here, there is something to the fact that she is this huge and threatening character, the veryvideo game boss. But by turning this over his head, you finally widen the concept of the character of his gameplay. Here we lose that. I still think Kaitlyn Dever did an excellent job, but everything seemed different and a little bad. I want to see how things go from here, and if it will be almost as effective as games. I hope so.

Follow me on Twitter, Youtube and Bluesky

Get my science fiction novels The Herokiller series and the Earthborn trilogy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/04/21/the-last-of-us-made-a-mistake-with-joel-and-abby/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos