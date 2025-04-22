Did Joel really died in the last of us? Why is not the last good to see of him





Pedro Pascal in “The Last of Us” season 2, episode 2.

With the kind authorization of Warner Bros.

Warning: Major Spoilers to come for the last season 2.

For fans of the last video game, when they have long tidy and dreaded. Season 2, episode 2 offers one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the series to date, killing a beloved main character and leaving the viewers who are unfamiliar with the amazed history.

The death of Jaels (Pedro Pascal) is one of the most controversial moments of the last video game in part II, and the HBO series does not waste time giving it life. At the end of episode 2, Joel left, giving the other episodes of the place to explore the consequences. (The last of us also comes back for a third season.)

In the middle of episode 2, chaos broke out while thousands of infects descend to Jackson's colony while Joel and Dina (Isabela Merced) return home. At the same time, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) moves away from his camp and stumbles on a swarm of infected enough to hide under corpses. She tries to escape but becomes trapped behind a fence, only to be saved by Joel. When Dina calls her name, Abby realizes who he is and urges them to follow her in a neighboring lodge, saying that her friends are trapped and need help.

At Lodge, Abby and his crew turn Joel and Dina. It was then that Abby reveals his true identity: she is the daughter of the firefly joel in the head during the final of season 1. (To summarize, Joel had to choose between letting Ellie die so that the fireflies could create a vaccine or save her and kill anyone standing on his way. He chose the latter, killing Abby's father.)

Dina is drug addict so she will not witness what will happen next, but Ellie, having fake Jackson to find Joel, stumble on the stage, only to see her worst fear unfold before her eyes.

Did Joel really died in the last season 2?

Kaitlyn Dever like Abby in “The Last of Us” season 2, episode 2.

With the kind authorization of Warner Bros.

Yes, Joel really dies in the last season 2, episode 2, through the valley, in the hands of Abby, who asked for revenge for the death of his fathers and the massacre at Firefly hospital.

She initially shoots Joel with a leg with a shotgun, determined to make him suffer, before leaving him brutally with a golf club. As the club breaks, it uses the shredded end to stab it in the neck in front of Ellie.

The heartbreaking scene is almost identical to Joel's death in the 2020 video game. Just like in the show, Ellie is forced to watch Joel is murdered, howling to get up while being retained by Abby Group.

However, there are some key differences. In the game, Joel is accompanied by his brother Tommynot Dinawhen that they meet Abby. In addition, the golf club does not break in two in the match, and Abby kills Joel with a single head.

Bella Ramsey in season 2 of “The Last of Us”.

With the kind authorization of Warner Bros.

In the video game and the television series, Joes Death marks a turning point in history, putting Ellie on a revenge path.

I think some viewers will start to see parallels between Abby and Ellie, said creator Neil Druckmann in the HBO after the functionality of the episode. Abby lost his father, and now, inadvertently, Abby has created these same nightmares for another character. This event will change all the characters we know forever, from that moment. Now, this person who is capable of such violence is an impulsive character what will happen to them then? “”

The episode ends with Ellie, Dina and Jesse bringing Jackson's body to Jackson, who is almost destroyed and smoked from the attack.

Will viewers see Joel in the last season 2?

Isabela Merced and Pedro Pascal in “The Last of Us” season 2.

With the kind authorization of Warner Bros.

Although Joel died, the creator of the shows has confirmed that this is not the last time that the Pascals character of Pascals on the screen. Viewers will probably see Joel flashbacks with Ellie in the five -year time jump between seasons 1 and 2.

This is where the story begins seriously, said Druckmann on the last episode of the Podcast Last of Us Season 2. But I would say that we know that there are mysteries here, a few shortcomings, in Ellie and Jaels relations. And I think it's a spoiler because we have put a trailer with a lot of photos. It is not the last that we will see of Joel.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal shared that he was not sure that his death would happen so early in the season, but he always knew that the scenario would remain faithful to the source material.

It’s not like they said, hey, we’re killing you at the start of season 2, he said. But it was always an understanding that it would remain faithful to the source material in a specific way and that the obligation, let's say, a practical and exclusive obligation would be for season 1. It was just a question of how and when.

Ramsey also thought of their time to film the tragic scene by reading directly from their notebook. “So, Bella, how was your preparation for this first day? Tell us about it. Well, I pretended as if it was a normal day. I actually tried not to be in the area between the catch. I read the scene a few minutes before shooting it. I watched a video of 'Peanut Butter Jelly Time'.” “”

The song has become an inner joke between Ramsey and the Co-showrunner Craig Mazin. “It's like a song of death,” said Ramsey. “It's like, 'The time of peanut butter jelly comes for all of us.” “They continued to read: I listened to this at full volume and I danced, and I put the words until the action.

The first two episodes of The Last of Us Season 2 are broadcast on max. Look at the official trailer of season 2 below.

