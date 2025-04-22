The showrunners of “ The Last of Us, explain why Joel died in episode 2





Warning: Major Spoilers to come for “The Last of Us” season two.

The latest episode of “The Last of Us” by HBO adapted a key moment in the video game franchise that fans fear and it was even more heartbreaking than expected.

Episode two of season two, entitled “Through the Valley”, shows the main character in the series, Joel (Pedro Pascal), being brutally beaten with a golf club and killed by an ABBY avenger (Kaitlyn Dever) as her daughter of substitution, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), is forced to see his half.

Fans of the game, which the television series follows closely, knew that the death of Joel was inevitable that it was only the question of knowing when the show would incorporate him. Killing a major character so early in a season is a surprising decision.

But in an interview with Variety published on Sunday, the issuers and showrunners of the show, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, explained why the death of Joel was to perform in this episode.

They considered every moment possible, but Druckmann said that in a perspective of narration, eliminating the character from the start “was logical” because it is the incident of incentive for this story “.

Joel in season two of “The Last of Us”. Hbo

Joel's death had taken advantage of the series, so the showrunners also wanted to spare fans to any other agony.

“There is a danger of tormenting people,” Mazin told Variety. “This is not what we want to do. If people know that it happens, they will start to feel tormented. And people who do not know that it will happen that it happens because people are going to talk about the fact that it has not yet arisen.

“Our instinct was to make sure that when we did, it seemed natural in history and was not a metal-function of us to upset people.”

The scene is still scrutiny that in the game while Abby becomes fully consumed by his rage about Joel killing his father five years ago, seen in the final of season one. The sadness of the moment is aggravated by Ellie's reaction to see her father appearing so helpless.

“Joel is brought back here in a way that it is so heartbreaking,” said Mazin.

The showrunners said it was “important to see the brutality” of Joel's death because it will have training effects on season two and conduct the decisions that the other characters take.

“Therefore, we could not spare the public either, because we need it in this same state of mind,” said Druckmann.

