American VP Vance arrives in India for a four -day visit while the American pricing threat is looming | News War News





The visit will include discussions with Prime Minister Modi while New Delhi seeks to avoid sweeping 26% Trump prices.

US vice-president JD Vance arrived in India for a four-day visit while New Delhi seeks to avoid American prices, to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement with Washington and to strengthen ties with the administration of President Donald Trump.

Vance met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the first day of his largely personal visit. He was welcomed with a hug by the Indian chief at his residence in New Delhi, have shown photos published by the Indian government.

During the visit, the two leaders had to discuss the reinforced bilateral links plans described in February when Modi met Trump in the White House in Washington, DC.

The visit comes closely in the heels of a positive and successful meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi in Washington earlier this year, the vances office said in a statement.

The United States is the largest India trading partner and the two countries have organized negotiations to seal a new trade agreement this year. The talks had started before Trump at the beginning of the month announced scanning prices on all business partners, including 26% of samples from India.

Trump then took a specific price break from the country for 90 days. Its administration has supervised this decision as part of a large negotiation tactic aimed at taking advantage of better agreements with partners like India.

As part of the current agreement discussed, India and the United States set the ambitious objective more than to double their exchange at $ 500 billion by 2030, while producing to integrate supply chains and stimulate jobs in both countries.

Dancers carrying traditional outfits occur in Vances on arrival in New Delhi [Kenny Holston/Reuters]

Vances for the first time in New Delhi since I became vice-president in January also coincides with a rapid trade war between Washington and Beijing, which is the main rival of New Delhis in the region.

Modi and Vance should review the progress of bilateral relations and exchange opinions on regional and global developments in mutual interest, said the India External Affairs Ministry.

On Monday, the ministry spokesman, Randir Jaiswal, said that the visit to Vances would further deepen the Complete-American global strategic partnership.

Counter China

Washington has long considered India as an important strategic ally in the fight against the growing influence of China in the Asia-Pacific region and has sought to strengthen links in recent years.

India is part of the dialogue of quadrilateral security with the United States, Japan and Australia and is considered a counterweight to the expansion of Chinas. Trump is expected to attend a top of quad chiefs in India later this year.

Modi had personally sought to establish a solid working relationship with Trump during the first term of the American presidents from 2017 to 2021.

The Indian chief was then among the first leaders to visit the United States and to meet with Trump after his return to the White House for a second term on January 20.

During his visit, Modi praised a mega partnership with the United States.

The two leaders have announced its intention to expand their defense partnership with India reporting its desire to comply with several of the Trump administrations requests, in particular by buying more US oil, energy and defense equipment.

Modi has also cooperated with the Trumps campaign to expel people living in the United States without documentation. India has accepted that many of its citizens have expelled from the United States in recent months, the Prime Ministers office hitting scritism in the way some deportees have been treated.

Despite increased coordination, Trump continued to call India a pricing attacker and a pricing king.

