British export agencies surpass irregular tariffs that are more difficult to explore than infectious diseases | Manufacturing sector





Government agencies in charge of supporting the UK exporter warned that the tariff policy, which has changed rapidly in Donald Trump's uncertainty, is difficult to predict the financial falls of British companies.

Tim Reid, the chief executive of UK EXPORT Finance (UK Export Finance), said the US president, who increased the trade war, raised an unprecedented challenge.

UKEF is not used to crisis. It was established to help the submarine blockade after World War I in 1919. After the first century, it was mobilized to receive government -funded loans and financial support for companies that increased their income due to the interruption of supply chains.

Former HSBC Bank Gain Reid told the Guardian in a very changing world.

He said it was difficult to estimate the rate of the number and exports of British companies that could be at risk due to almost daily shifts in the US trade policy. We are still honest because we don't know exactly where this conversation is. [on tariffs] He said it will develop.

British companies will face more than 10% tariffs for companies that export products to the United States, while steel, aluminum and automotive exporters have been hit by 25%.

However, Europe has urged 125 percent to retaliate 125 percent of Chinese products by applying 145% of tariffs on Chinese products.

It is not clear whether China's delivery is eliminated in China, less than $ 800 (600) in China, which means that delivery will be applied to products released through the United States.

REID, who spent 34 years at HSBC before joining UKEF in 2022, said it was easier to prepare for the epidemic. There was an immediate confusion in the business model. It was very clear in the cobid, and there is still a lot of uncertainty in terms of the influence of this changing world.

UKEF has deployed 25 local agents to support risked projects while waiting for clarity on US trade policy.

Last week, British ministers announced 200 billion funds through UKEF, including the state -owned loan program, which promises to wield 80%of the loss if the borrower fails to repay debt. It is intended to encourage banks to continue their loans to the business, even if tariffs are likely to be unlikely to be unlikely.

The ministers are ruining the details of the fast track system that will help to receive 10 billion support for companies that have been hit by Trump tariffs. Reid said there is a means that the government can pull without sacrificing high standards for the risk of the risk of being willing to take.

This can mean that more employees are assigned to system and approve the application, and to remove red tapes that can generally reduce their waiting time.

Trump is planning an additional plan for most countries by July. But Reid said UKEF is moving forward. Reid did not wait 90 days.

