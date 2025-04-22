



The US Open 2025 US wrestling championships take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the male freestyle division which descends on April 25 to 26. The official pre-semences of this event must be announced in the coming days, but until then, consult the article below for sowing predictions for each weight.

2025 CLAW US Open Wrestling Championships

Plus 2025 US OPEN Contents seen

Upper entries | 61 kg Male freestyle seen | Women's freestyle overview

What are the sowing criteria for the United States Open?

Before entering the seeds, it is important to break the criteria I used to determine these seeds. First of all, USA Wrestling determined a rating system to help the wrestlers and seed wrestlers to call the spindle (Performance Index). I used the pin to define the seeds for each weight, and after that, I took into account the head to head, the results against common opponents and the terms at recent events. As you go through the seeds, you will see that I explained why I moved the wrestlers when their seeds go away on their spit.

57 kgpinseedname15501luke lillahl12912yusief lillie12453austin assad12244sheldon seymour10935Liam cronin12036daniel deshazer12007brandon courtney11758nico provo11049caleb smith smith

57 kg is not one of the deepest weights of the US Open, but Lildahl should be the clear upper seed. He is a world champion twice at age level, is 2-1 against Daniel Deshazer and has the highest note of the pine of anyone on weight. The seeds must comply with the spindle rating, apart from Liam Cronin. I chose to sow Cronin above Deshazer and Courtney because Cronin beat both to 2023 Senior Nationals.

61 kgpinseedname15141Marcus blaze16192Daton Fix14753nic bouzakis13474NAHSHON GARRETT13805SETH GREATT12426AUSTIN DESANTO14217JAX forrest13608nico megaludis13469 Davino111411 ETHAN OAKLEY

Marcus Blaze should be the seeded as a finalist finalist with 2024 World Team tests. During this tournament, Blaze defeated Daton Fix, Nahshon Garrett and Seth Gross. Although Garrett has a lower spindle, he is undefeated in a freestyle against Seth Gross, so I chose to bring Garrett back to the head n ° 4. On the other side of the things, Jax Forrest has a spit, but I chose to drop him on the head of standard No. 7 because of his defeat against Austin Desanto during the 2024 world team tests. I also brought Nathan Tomasello above Ben Davino due to Tomasello's victory against Seth Gross during the world team tests in 2023.

65 kgpinseedname14671joseph mckenna1462222222jesse mendez13643beau Bartlett13274Carter Young13195Aden Valencia13166 Vince Cornella12827william Dekraker12648haider Dury11709re Woods116710joshua Koderthan

I have not changed the seeds at all their spitting ratings at 65 kg. Mendez and McKenna shared games at the Olympic trials last year with Mendez winning the last game. After that, there is not a lot of recent head to head that justifies moving the seeds.

70 kgpinseedname15231yianni diakomihalis14552will lewan14073james green14294Alec pantaleo13095yahya thomas13546brayton lee13547daniel cardenas13138doug zapf13089ian Parker130510brycecececececed Andonian1222911jackson Arrington

I made some changes to the seeds from the notation at 70 kg. The first moved James Green over Alec Pantaleo. Green has an 8-1 file in his career against Alec Pantaleo, but recently lost to Will Lewan during a serial tournament in Albania. Due to this result, I left Lewan in front of Green. I also moved Yahya Thomas to the head n ° 5 because of his victory over Lewan during the world team tests in 2024, but Thomas has been there since he also lost against Pantaleo during the same event.

74 kgpinseedname15411 Mitchell Mesenbrink141222David Carr12563jarrett Jacques13174quincy Monday 12735edward SCOTT12236DRAYDRAY Morton12187luka Wick12168terrell Barraclough12139Ller Lillard118510joey Bianchi1139111elroy perkin109912peyton Hall

The only change that I made 74 kg of the spindle ratings is to move Jarrett Jacques to the head of the n ° 3 because Jacques beat Quincy on Monday at the 2024 Olympic tests (5-0). The other seeds are satisfied with the spindle ratings.

79 kgpinseedname12871evan Wick13002David McFadden11743Kennedy Monday10934dean Hamiti Jr12995clayton Whiting12886danny Braunagel12637Carson Kharchla11848jack Thumens

I moved Evan Wick to the seeded n ° 1 because he beat David McFadden with Olympic trials of 2024 (8-2). I also moved DJ Hamiti to the seed n ° 4. Hamiti has not fought much free in recent years, so if you are going out right next to his pin rating, he is the seeded n ° 8. However, the folk season of Hamiti in the past year should prove that it deserves to be moved.

86 kgpinseedname18481kyle dake15332zahid valencia15063Chance Marseller12104parker Keckeisen13915dustin Plott13556Rocco WELSH13157DYLAN FISHBACK12448BRAYDEN Thompson121049chris MOOR ROBB11 Heller

Parker Keckeisen is the only wrestler I moved to 86 kg. Similar to Hamiti at 79 kg, Keckeisen has not participated much in the freestyle in recent years, but his Folklorical Curriculum Vitae talks about himself. Keckeisen has several victories on Dustin Plott, so place Keckeisen with seed n ° 4 seemed to be a natural blow for him.

92 kgpinseedname14731trent hidlay13652michael macchiavello12553eric schultz14294aeoden Sinclair12225hayden Walters12096Seth Shumate12007gavin Nelson11768cameron Caffey Caffyon

Aeoden Sinclair has the second highest note in this area, but I transferred it to # 4 because of its senior level results. He lost to Jay Aiello during the 2024 world team tests, and Macchiavello and Schultz both have victories over Aielo.

97 kgpinseedname18401KyLe Snyder12952jonathan Aiello11153Massoma Endene12374gavin HOFFMAN11475CRISTIAN KNOP10896 ETHAN LAIRD10697TYRY HUCHTON10448ZANE LANHAM

I moved Massoma Andene to the seeded n ° 3 because of its past freestyle results. LENDENE was part of the U23 world team last year while beating Andy Smith and Nick Stemmett. This performance alone is better than anything that Gavin Hoffman or Christian Knop (who is in a spit) has done in a freestyle.

125 kgpinseedname14261hayden zillmer13412Wyatt hendrickson12573nick feldman11774trent hillger11755jordan Wood11586christian lance11357lucas stoddard11148dememetrice Thomas11079alex

I think the seeds should follow the pin coast at 125 kg. Many of these guys have not struggled before, and if they have done so, this corresponds to the way they are assessed. It should also be noted that, although Wyatt Hendrickson has a historic victory against Gable Steveson in the NCAA final, Hayden Zillmer beat Hendrickson at the US Open 2022 (8-5).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.flowrestling.org/articles/14110637-predicting-the-2025-us-open-wrestling-seeds-mens-freestyle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

