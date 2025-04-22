US officials disclose data sensitive to federal employees





Officials serving both former American president Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump have wrongly published classified information to thousands of federal employees, Washington Post reported on Monday after seeing internal documents.

The information was shared in a Google Drive file by employees of the General Services Administration (GSA) with the entire GSA workforce, according to the report.

Among the data made during the more than 11,200 employees, there were potentially floor plans of the White House potentially and details for an armored door proposal for the White House reception center.

The breach of the information sparked a report and an investigation into cybersecurity incidents, according to the report.

This comes in the midst of several security violations within the Trump administration. The American Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, attends a meeting from the Cabinet to the White House in Washington, DC, April 10, 2025 (Credit: Reuters / Nathan Howard)

Additional security violations

The New York Times reported on Sunday that the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, shared data on an American strike on the Houthi of Yemen in a group cat cat in which he was also joined by his wife, his brother and his personal lawyer.

Hegseth would have shared the same details of the attack which were revealed last month by Atlantic magazine after its editor was inadvertently included in a separate cat on the signal application.

According to the report, the group was created by US National Security Councilor Mike Waltz for senior administration officials.

