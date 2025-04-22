Boeing Jet intended for a Chinese airline is sent back to the United States in the middle of the tariff war





A Boeing plane which was to be delivered to an airline in China returned to the United States during the weekend, a sign of the emerging trade war between the two biggest economies in the world.

The Boeing 737 Max8 plane was to be delivered to Xiamen Airlines, according to the main correspondent for CBS News, Kris Van Cleave. The plane, sporting Xiamen's blue and white logo, was photographed by a Reuters photographer at landing on Saturday at the Boeing Field in Seattle.

The publication of the Air Current industry trade was the first to report on the return of the jet.

Several other new aircraft of 737 MAX are waiting for delivery to Chinese airlines, although Bloomberg News reported last week that the Chinese government had told its national airlines to stop accepting Boeing aircraft deliveries in the middle of the climbing of trade war with the United States

Earlier this month, China increased its reprisals on American products to 125%, corresponding to the rates that President Trump has placed on Chinese imports, although these import taxes can reach 145% for certain products.

Boeing refused to comment.

Two Boeing Jets waiting for delivery in China are in Zhoushan, a city in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang, while a third party is in the production of Boeing in Washington, Washington. One of these jets can also return this week, confirmed CBS News.

Boeing shares dropped $ 3.22, or 2%, to $ 158.68 during negotiations on Monday morning.

Boeing is expected to send around 10,737 maximum aircraft to Chinese carriers, including China Southern Airlines, Air China and Xiamen Airlines, Bloomberg reported last week, citing the aviation data Flight Group. During the first quarter, Boeing delivered 130 planes in all, including more than 100,737 jets, announced the company on April 8.

Kris Van Cleave contributed to this report.

