The United States has rates up to 3,521% on Southeast Asia solar panels





The US trade department has announced its intention to impose prices up to 3,521% to imports of solar panels from four countries in Southeast Asia.

This comes after an investigation that started a year ago when several major producers of solar equipment asked the administration of the president of the time, Joe Biden, to protect their American operations.

The samples offered – targeting companies in Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam – are in response to allegations of grants from China and the spill of unjustly cheap products on the American market.

A separate American government agency, the International Commerce Committee, is expected to make a final decision on new prices in June.

Compensatory and anti -dumping tasks, because these prices are known, vary between companies and countries in which their products are manufactured.

Some solar equipment exporters in Cambodia face the highest tasks of 3,521% due to what was considered a lack of cooperation with the survey of the Commerce Department.

The products made in Malaysia by the Chinese manufacturer Jinko Solar had to face some of the lowest tasks of just over 41%.

Another Chinese company, Trina Solar, faces 375% prices for the products it makes in Thailand.

None of the two companies immediately responded to requests for comments from BBC News.

In recent years, many Chinese companies have moved operations in Southeast Asia in order to avoid the prices imposed since the start of the first term of US President Donald Trump.

The conclusions of the US trade department were welcomed by the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee – a group of manufacturers who called on the US government to launch the investigation.

“This is a decisive victory for American manufacturing and confirms what we have known well: that Chinese -based solar companies have deceived the system,” said Tim Brightbirl, principal lawyer for the Alliance.

In 2023, America imported nearly $ 12 billion (8.9 billion) into solar equipment from the four countries, according to figures from the US census office.

Although the prices provided are likely to help us solar panel manufacturers, they could also mean additional costs for companies and consumers who have benefited from the availability of cheaper solar products.

The samples would be imposed above other prices already deployed by the Trump administration.

The prices planned were announced just a few days after Chinese President Xi Jinping ended a visit to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia.

The trip aimed to stimulate links with the region and encourage these nations to resist what it called “unilateral intimidation” by the United States.

Trump has so far a taxes up to 145% on imports from China. Other countries are now faced at an American price of 10% until July.

Its administration said last week that when new prices are added to those existing, samples from certain Chinese products could reach 245%.

China retaliated with a 125% tax on the United States products and promised to “fight until the end”.

