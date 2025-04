Foundation of the Heritage Foundation Fellow of Chinese Strategy Michael Pillsbury on China warning other countries to conclude agreements with the United States, the climbing of trade moves and the Iranian Minister for Foreign Affairs visiting China.

China has threatened to take countermeasures against any country that concludes trade agreements with the United States at Beijing costs.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce issued the warning in a statement on Monday in the last series of rhetorics surrounding the trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

“China firmly opposes any party, reaching an agreement at the expense of the interest of China,” the ministry said in a statement. “If this happens, China will never accept it and resolutely take the countermeasures in a reciprocal way. China is determined and capable of protecting its own rights and interests.”

“Appeal will not bring peace and compromise will not be respected,” the press release continued.

China is ready to interfere while Trump is looking for a price with the EU, warn the experts

US President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 leaders' summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque / Photo / Reuters file)

President Donald Trump paused for scanning prices he announced in dozens of countries on April 2, although he kept the 145% rate on Chinese products. Beijing had retaliated with 125% of rights withdrawn from American imports.

President Donald Trump holds a painting of “reciprocal prices” while speaking during a commercial event “Make America Riche” at La Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025, in Washington, DC (Chip Somodvilla / Getty Images / Getty Images)

Nearly 50 countries have already approached US sales officials to discuss prices, said US trade representative Jamieson Greer earlier this month.

China is starting to return Boeing aircraft in the United States

Trump suggested that Washington and Beijing on Thursday could conclude a trade agreement from three to four weeks.

The president of Oleary Ventures, Kevin Oleary, offers his perspective on the trade war with China and comments the howls between President Donald Trump and the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, on net profit.

“They contacted several times,” said Trump, referring to the senior Chinese officials. When they were asked how frequency they have been in contact since last week – after Trump tripled his increase in Chinese prices from 54% to 145% – the president replied: “Many”.

China, however, has promised to fight against a trade war “until the end”, saying that it will only arrive at the table if the United States shows “the good attitude of equality, respect and mutual benefit”.

Alec Schemmel of Fox News Digital and Reuters contributed to this report.

