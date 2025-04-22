The director of `The Last of Us, Mark Mylod, on this Pedro Pascal key





[This story contains spoilers for HBO‘s The Last of Us season two, episode two, “Through the Valley.”]

It all started when the director winner of an Emmy, Mark Mylod, made a casual comment during an interview.

This is, at least, how the co-creator of the last of us Craig Mazin tells the story.

“I really wanted to get Mark on season one of us, but he worked on the succession,” recalls Mazin. “Then he did the stupid thing. Mark made one of these [For Your Consideration Emmy campaign] Signs because, obviously, the succession was going to win everything. And the question they asked to all these directors was: “If you could work with one person, who would it be?” And he said, “Craig Mazin”. And then I sent him a text: “You got fucked up.” »»

Mazin sent Mylod – a British director who directed 16 episodes of succession, six episodes of Game of Thrones and is now preparing for the Harry Potter series of HBO – The scenario of the second episode of The Last US Season two, “Through the Valley”.

“And then Mark was like,” you bugger. How can I resist? »»

Indeed. The second episode, broadcast on Sunday, had everything – an epic battle sequence, an intimate drama, an outdoor survival adventure and the brutal murder of a beloved character, Joel (Pedro Pascal).

“And I can't tell you how much I like to work with him and how grateful I am and how much he will no longer be disappointed with us because he makes Harry Potter,” adds Mazin.

But this story is not the interview with Mazin (this interview, which analyzed the same episode from the point of view of a writer, was published last night). So let's turn this to Mylod with a few questions about his work on this pivotal episode that will no doubt win the director, at the very least, another appointment to the Emmy.

Craig therefore told me the story to send you the script. What was your reaction to read it?

My first reaction was a combination of the jaw and terror – because as soon as I read it, I knew I had to do it. But there is an extraordinary responsibility to assume the writing of this quality and also obviously to be aware of the importance of this episode as a point of support in history and to kill the character of Pedro. However, obviously, killing beloved characters on television becomes a bit of a habit [having also directed the rather deceptively titled Succession season four episode “Connor’s Wedding,” among others].

I have been a fan of Craig's writing for so long and he has this capacity that the storytellers born have, to constantly combine the epic and the intimate – Chernobyl being a fine example of that. Meticulousness, these details of the human condition and our vulnerability, and our faults; He is so beautifully obsessed with these details.

For having staged Abby Killing Joel, it is a sequence that is essential and also technically complicated – you are dealing with all these different players in the room. What were the most important things for you you wanted to do and, too, what do you want to avoid?

I wanted to avoid manifest torture. I don't have much interest in showing violence itself. But what motivated Abby in a place where she made such an extraordinary violence – which is infinitely fascinating. So, after having established brutality and, hopefully, explore part of the context to explain why this young person was led to extraordinary violence and cruelty, I wanted to keep most of the screen – and Craig was very on the same wavelength.

What was important to me was to do my best to deliver these extraordinary words on the page and do justice at that time. It becomes to work with the actors and, in this case, to protect and support Kaitlyn and Bella who both had to make themselves incredibly vulnerable. A large part of the blind instinct. It has to do with the hope of having an empathetic link with the cast to feel when the right time is to really push this Zen state. We always know when we are there because I can't speak after taking, or I'm just in tears.

Was there a specific decision that an actor made that day that surprised you? Something you didn't expect from your preparation?

Yeah, I didn't expect Bella to make me cry. I spent months thinking at this time. During the preparation, I essentially film the scene in my head and this internal scene becomes clearer and is more concentrated as the process evolves. So, when we arrive during the day, I am so prepared and I have run so many times in my head. But Bella brought him back to a level where I just was destroyed. I can't help but connect to a certain level, as a parent, to see a young person in such a pain when the performance is so good. It's a bit difficult in the room to dissociate yourself from that and think that “it's just to act” because it transcends this.

And I felt the same with Kaitlyn. It was well documented that Kaitlyn is not the great physical character that Abby is in the game. So the ferocity, the physicity and the endurance that she posted over the several days we were turning … I worked with actors where I would say: “We just see the side of your body [in this shot]So you don't need to kill yourself on this socket. But then Kaitlyn would enter the moment and she would do it [go all out] anyway. It was the same when we were on the mountain running infected. I would say: “You go beyond the goal here, it's just the side to run, you can withdraw 10%.” But she couldn't or wouldn't do it for the moment. He was just an actor who would only give everything, which is my dream as a director.

Obviously, the episode also has a massive action battle sequence, which I think, if something, would be even more exhausting. Obviously, you worked on Game of Thrones, who had somewhat vaguely similar action epics. Is there anything about this experience that helped you prepare for this, or to a specific goal you had for this?

Hbo

Everything is a learning curve in life, right? Game Thrones was a huge step for me in terms of production of large -scale production. It was certainly the greatest thing I had done at the time, and it was a kind of springboard on the path of the last of us. [Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] Have instincts similar to Craig, that's why, I think, they are good friends. They are all interested in the human condition, then put it on a huge canvas. This particular episode was a stage of everything I had done Game of Thrones in terms of physical production, scope and scale and ambition. I felt more confident in the way of expressing a vision and how to use [pre-visualization software] And how to work with the visual effect team, the waterfall team, the movement coaches – all this.

But my instinct has always been to focus on emotion, to focus on history, to focus on what makes any character vulnerable at a given moment. What are the faults and what is the context of these faults, and how is it relatable? This is always obsession for me-why does anyone behave like that? One of the joys of the last of us is that it is this perfect cocktail examining the dark side of love, but with monsters. What could be better than that?

My favorite blow in the episode was when the infected leaves the snow. But you are wondering what you were most proud of?

I don't know for a blow. But in terms of big strokes, knowing how to slide Kaitlyn on the mountain, the infected emerging snow, then the hunt for copper mine – we based this sequence very closely on the game. But feeling the same visceral fear that I made by playing the game was very satisfactory.

In terms of original content, the whole assault on Jackson – just the challenge of this and the ambition of it and the intensity of it day after day – was extremely pleasant and terrifying at the same time.

But what the most frightening thing was by far – and, in the end, the most satisfactory thing for me – is that the close -up on Bella made him Joel is dead. It will remain with me forever – and I also hope with part of the public.

To find out more about “Through the Valley”, see our interview with the Showrunner Craig Mazin: “All relationships break”.

