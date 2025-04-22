India Modi and the American vice-president vance optimistic about the trade agreement





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the American vice-president JD Vance and his family at his residence in New Delhi, India, April 21, 2025.

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US vice-president JD Vance welcomed the “significant” progress made in commercial negotiations between the two parties on Monday during the Vance in India.

Vance, who was in India during a mainly personal trip with the second Lady Usha Vance and his family, met Modi in New Delhi.

A Declaration of Modi's office said that the two leaders “had welcomed significant progress in negotiations for a mutually beneficial Indian-American trade agreement.”

Vance and Modi also examined and positively evaluated progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, and have noted “continuous efforts” to improve cooperation in fields such as energy, defense and strategic technologies.

The two leaders also exchanged points of view on various regional and global questions of mutual interest and called dialogue and diplomacy.

India was struck by a “reciprocal” rate of 26% on April 2, before the samples were suspended for 90 days by US President Donald Trump on April 9, leaving a basic tariff of 10%.

On Monday, the US trade representative Jamieson Greer said that the USTR and the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry had “finalized the reference mandate to establish a roadmap for negotiations on reciprocal trade”.

He added: “There is a serious lack of reciprocity in trade relations with India”, but said that “India's constructive commitment has been welcomed and I am looking forward to creating new opportunities for workers, farmers and entrepreneurs in the two countries.”

In February, Modi and Trump had accepted more of the double bilateral trade between New Delhi and Washington at $ 500 billion by 2030.

The total trade in American goods with India is estimated at $ 129 billion in 2024, according to the office of the American commercial representative. India's surplus with the United States reached $ 45.7 billion last year.

