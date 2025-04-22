



Immigration agents arrested an American citizen for 10 days after being accused of having illegally entered the United States when he would have visited Arizona this month, his family said.

But the Ministry of Internal Security said that the arrest of Jose Hermosillo “was the direct result of his own actions and statements of hermosillos”.

Hermosillo, 19, who lives in Albuquerque, was detained near Nogales, Arizona, on April 8, according to court documents. They allege that he entered illegally into the country of Mexico and that he was found “without the appropriate immigration documents”.

According to court documents, Hermosillo “admitted to having illegally entered the United States of America in Mexico on April 7, 2025.

Arizona Public said hermosillo and her girlfriend went to Tucson to visit the family.

The point of sale reported that Hermosillo was lost and walked near the headquarters of the border patrol when he was held. He had not identified himself on him and denied being in Nogales, according to the public media of Arizona.

Nugales, a city on the border of Mexico, is around 70 miles of Tucson.

Hermosillo's little aunt, Grace Layva, said the family had learned that he was detained at the Correctional Center in Florence in Arizona and provided managers with her social security card and her birth certificate.

Hermosillo was released after 10 days, according to public media in Arizona. His lawyer did not immediately respond to the request for comments from NBC News on Monday.

Layva said that Hermosillo told the agents he came from the United States but that “they did not believe him,” said the media.

“I think they would have kept it,” she said. “He would probably have already been expelled in Mexico.”

Tricia McLaughlin, spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Security, said that “the account pushed about Jose Hermosillo is false”.

McLaughlin said on X that Hermosillo had approached agents of the border patrol in Tucson and said that he had illegally entered the country through Nogales and that it wanted to go and finish “a declaration under an identifier oath as a Mexican citizen who had entered illegally”.

“He was treated and appeared before the court on April 11. Subsequently, he was detained by the American marshals in Florence, in Az. A few days later, his family presented documents showing American citizenship,” said McLaughlin. “The accusations were rejected and he was released in his family.”

The agency has published a copy of a statement under oath signed by Hermosillo who says he was born in Mexico and is a citizen of Mexico. The declaration indicates that he was going to Tucson and entered the United States to work.

Documents show that his case was rejected without prejudice on Thursday.

Minyvonne Burke

Joe Kottke

Austin Mullen contributed.

