



The government was accused of interfering with the UKS tourism industry. According to numbers, international visitors spent more than 200 million people last year than before the epidemic.

In a new study that people who visited the UK spent $ 403.4 billion in 2024, the World Travel and Tourism Committee (WTTC), which decreased by 5.3 percent in 2019, said the government had intentional policy choice that created barriers to travel.

Policys with disadvantages include lack of tax exemption, increasing aviation passengers, and introducing e -travel approval.

We did not go back to where we needed. [on spending by international visitors] The rest of the world was appointed prime minister by Julia Simpson, president of WTTC, former advisor of Sir Tony Blair.

Simpson said: This government is about growth. However, there are private sector companies, travel and tourism, contributing 10%of the UK GDP to create jobs, but do not prioritize them. We are interfering with ourselves.

Retailers, including the boss of the luxury brand, Burberry, said the UK had a competitive disadvantage for global shoppers if he abandoned VAT taxes for tourists.

The UK is losing its value share compared to other European partners, Simpson said.

She also criticized the decision to reduce the budget for British visiting the tourism bureau this year.

On April 1, the budget for promotional program for Visitbritains vs. British and North Ireland was cut from 18.85m last year to 10.57m. On the same day, the mission of air passengers in British visitors increased.

One day later, the requirements for ETA (Electronic Travel Authorization) were imposed on all European visitors, apart from Ireland, and then increased to 16.

Simpson said he should sell the UK. It is really important to talk about the UK so that international visitors come to our area. You need to sell Harry Potter. You must sell Jane Austen. You must sell Richard III.

A government spokesman said the VisitbritAins campaign remains an effective tool for economic growth.

The UK is one of the most visited countries in the world, and international tourism leads to billions of dollars in our economy, the spokesman said. We are supporting the continuous growth of this industry and will start this fall national visitors' economic strategy and meet the ambition to welcome 50 million international visitors every year in the UK by 2030.

According to a WTTC study, which was produced in cooperation with Oxford Economic Consultants, travel and tourism contributed 286 billion people to the 2024 UKS economy, which is 3.9% from 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/apr/22/travel-body-accuses-government-of-sabotaging-uk-tourism-industry

