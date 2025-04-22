US stock markets drop again while Trump calls Fed Flesses a major loser | US economy





The US scholarship markets fell again on Monday as Donald Trump continued the attacks on the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, which the American president described a major loser so as not to reduce interest rates.

There may be a slowdown in the economy unless Mr. Loser, a large loser, lowers interest rates, now wrote Trump on social networks.

In recent days, Trump has amplified attacks on the president of the Fed, pushing Powell to reduce interest rates to compensate for the inflationary impacts of the new prices.

Trump puts pressure on the Fed to reduce rates, likely to appease the stock market, which dropped after announcing its new list of prices. But Wall Street does not take bait and seems to react in opposition to Trump's attacks on Powell and the independence of the American Central Bank.

The DOW ended the day down 2.5%, while the Nasdaq composite heavy in technology dropped by 2.5%and the S&P 500 fell by 2.4%. Former favorites of technological actions, including Tesla and Nvidia, have lost ground, while the value of the dollar fell on multi -year hollows against most of the main currencies.

The stock markets had recovered the losses they endured after Trump has deployed his proposals for Liberation Day, which would have imposed huge levies on all USS business partners. But almost all the gains made on the stock market after the announcement of a 90-day break from his so-called reciprocal rates were erased in the middle of these new blows against Powell.

Powell, known to be extremely measured in his public remarks, has spoke in recent weeks about Trumps' prices and warned that they could lead to a difficult scenario for the Fed, which implies that the Fed does not intend to reduce interest rates of any time.

The prices are very likely to generate at least a temporary increase in inflation. The effects of inflation could also be more persistent, Powell told journalists on April 16.

American inflation has culminated at 9% in June 2022, but has slowly dropped in recent years, largely due to the careful adaptation of interest rates. The Fed has set its inflation rate target at 2%.

Powell often refers to the double mandate of central banks to keep inflation under control while maximizing employment. Higher interest rates can lower prices, although it can risk higher unemployment. In recent years, the Fed has been able to reduce inflation while maintaining the relatively low unemployment rate, around 4%. Last month, inflation cooled at 2.4%, although the most recent government figures do not take into account the Trump prices.

The Fed has long been treated as a non -partisan non -support federal agency, although Trump recently launched the idea of ​​ending Powell, the term of which is in May 2026. Powells termination cannot come quickly enough! Trump wrote on social networks last week.

Such a decision would be unprecedented and would probably put Wall Street in a new fall. In an interview with CNBC, Krishna Guha, vice-president of Evercore ISI, a research company in shares, said there would be a severe market reaction if Trump dismisses Powell.

I cannot believe that this is what the administration is trying to achieve, said Guha.

It is also not known if Trump has the power to remove Powell from his post. The Supreme Court currently hears a case that could give Trump more power to dismiss federal officials before their conditions are up, although it is not clear if it could reach the Fed.

Last week, Powell stressed the importance of federal independence from political forces.

Our independence is a matter of law, said Powell. We serve very long terms, apparently endless, so we were protected by law.

But that does not mean that the Trump administration does not try. Friday, the economic advisor of the White House, Kevin Hassett, told journalists that the administration will continue to study if they could legally dismiss Powell.

Fed officials meet monthly to discuss the potential changes in the interest rate. The next meeting between civil servants will take place on May 6 and 7.

