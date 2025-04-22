The British economy will be the biggest blow to the global trade war, IMF warning | Money News





The British economy will be one of the biggest hits of the World Trade War, and inflation will rise, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns by cutting British growth forecast by one third.

In a cold prediction set, the organization headquartered in Washington said it is struggling with “very high level of policy uncertainty.” And even if the state negotiates the decline in tariffs, the global economy will be slow.

The IMF reflects the previous warnings about the risk of global financial systems, saying that the stock market can fall much more rapidly in the aftermath of Donald Trump's “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Rachel Rachel Reeves is ready to meet the US opponent Scott Becent at the IMF's spring meeting in Washington this week.

She hopes to negotiate a decrease in the 10% tariffs that the US president has applied for all British products. Steel, aluminum and car exports are faced with additional 25%tariffs.

It is difficult to see Reeves' victory in the future

Gurpreeet Narwan

Business and Economic Correspondent

@gurpreetnarwan

There will be considerable leaks as long as the world's two largest economies have war. The United States and China account for 43%of the global economy.

If the demand for a country slows down, it has a ripple effect all over the world. Without tariffs or tariffs, exporters to the market will be hurt.

If China changes the product elsewhere, it can harm the domestic industry. Jobs can be in danger. Investors in the US and China can stop for a while on global projects and hurt the trust of consumers who are evaluating stock market. The situation can be solved quickly.

In that background, it's hard to say what's going on in England, but even if we find a way to talk sweetly from the tariffs, the dark clouds of the world economy are moving in all directions.

The UK is an open and highly trade -sensitive economy (we have about 65%of trade ratios), and global leaks will rain.

Then there is a leak in the financial market. The IMF warned that the increase in government borrowing costs is weighing on economic growth. The rise in the return on the UK bonds reflects the anxiety of investors in UKS growth and inflation prospects, but reflects the anxiety of the US orbit.

Rachel Rachel Reeves is in mind if he comes out of his trip to Washington after signing a contract.

The Treasury will not doubt the achievements. As a result, the decrease in tariffs can make a big difference in some industries, especially automakers who are charged 25%on products in the largest export market. But it will not solve our problems.

In fact, it will not make a difference from our entire GDP. In 2020, the government estimated that free trade transactions with the United States will increase the UK economy by 0.16% over the next 15 years.

And overall GDP is important. The superintendent desperately needs economic growth to support the diseased areas of public finances (the same is true of government tax receipts when the economy grows).

She will know that most of the statues provided by the United States are relatively small, so you must carefully evaluate the transaction cost.

The IMF has offered a variety of predictions in the latest global economic outlook. After President Trump announced the tariffs of the world, he looked at major examples until April 4.

If the president returns to this policy framework, it will decrease from 3.3%last year to 2.8%this year before recovering to 3%in 2026.

In January, the IMF predicted a 3.3%ratio over two years.

Almost all countries have been hit downward, and the United States is expected to increase only 1.8% this year, which is 0.9 percentage points down.

Mexico has been downgraded at 1.7 percentage points, China and Canada are expected to decrease 0.6 percentage points and Japan by 0.5 percentage points.

The UK economy is expected to decrease 0.5% from 1.6% expected in January. The growth of up to 1.4% next year is still 0.1% lower than the January prediction.

With the recent announcement of tariffs, the IMF accused the UK's poor achievements by increasing the cost of government borrowings by increasing anxiety among investors in British fate.

When borrowing costs rise, the superintendent must strengthen public spending or raise taxes to meet fiscal rules. It can weigh economic growth.

He also pointed out that the domestic economy, mainly, “weakly, as the inflation increases as a result of regulatory prices and energy costs,” he pointed out.

The IMF, which was hit by the prime minister, warned that the UK would experience one of the biggest rise in inflation due to the increase of the Utility bill in April.

The company upgraded the inflation forecast to 3.1% at 0.7 percentage points in 2025, deepening the dilemma to central bankers who are much higher than the 2% goal of the UK bank.

Read more: Can Reeves come to Trump in Washington?

Meanwhile, the US inflation is expected to increase by 1% higher than the previously predicted 3% due to higher tariffs in 2025.

The IMF prediction period ended on April 4th. The US president has increased the payment of China until it stops mutual tariffs on countries around the world.

The IMF attempts to negotiate a deal with the US administration in a signal that is worrying to financial ministers around the world, saying that if Trump has temporarily suspended mutual tariffs, the global economy will be the same.

This is because the tariffs between the United States and China, which account for 43%of the global economy, will have a leaked effect on other worlds that offset the benefits of individual countries.

The IMF said, “The low -cost tax on countries that have experienced higher tariffs will now spread through the world supply chain because of the low growth rate of China and the United States.”

Rachel Reeves said:

“This prediction shows that the UK is still the fastest -growing European G7 country. The IMF admitted that this government provides reforms that will lead long -term growth in the UK through our change plan.

“This report also clearly shows that the world has changed, so we will defend the interests of the UK this week in Washington and create a case for free and fair trade.”

