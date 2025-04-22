The president of Mexico promises to prohibit American announcements warning against migration





Mexico City, president of Mexico, said on Monday that his government asked television stations to draw an advertisement produced by the Trump administration warning against undocumented migration in the United States.

Calling discriminatory advertising, President Claudia Sheinbaum has also promised to send legislation to the congress which would prohibit advertising and others which are similar.

In the announcement, which was broadcast periodically on the big television channels here, including during the broadcast of two main football games during the weekend, the interior secretary Kristi Noem shares a message which, according to her, comes from President Trump.

If you plan to illegally penetrate America, don't even think about it, says Noem in English, its words translated under it. If you come to our country and violate our laws, we will track you down. Criminals are not welcome in the United States.

Advertising, the 60-second version of which has images of migrants that cross the border, a bag of what seems to be cocaine or fentanyl and a fireplace of the Latin American, black and Asian police, triggered an outcry in Mexico.

A government agency responsible for preventing discrimination received so many complaints that it sent a letter to the broadcasters last week asking it to suppress the advertisement, which, according to him, contains a discriminatory message, violates human dignity and can encourage acts of violence against migrants.

Sheinbaum, who addressed the issue during her daily press conference, also said that she was sending a bill to the congress which would prohibit foreign governments from buying advertisements that insult Mexico.

If a city in a country wants to promote its tourism, its culture, it is a very different thing from a paid advertising that disseminates discriminatory messages, she said.

Sheinbaum and Noem discussed migration and drug trafficking in Mexico City last month at a meeting that the president described as beneficial.

In the middle of the prevailing threats, to perceive devastating prices on imported Mexican products, Sheinbaum rushed to appease it on a variety of fronts, including migration.

Crossings on the American-Mexican border have fallen to their lowest levels for years, thanks in part to the troops of the Mexican National Guard that Sheinbaum has postulated there, and its governments policy to maintain migrants linked to the United States in southern Mexico.

Many transnational migrants were blocked in Mexico when Trump took office and announced the end of the border asylum. Consequently, asylum applications in Mexico have increased.

Cecilia Schez Vidal in the Times Mexico office contributed to this report.

