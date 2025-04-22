



Washington today, the Treasurys Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Ministry designates the National Iranian magnate and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Seyedollah Emamjomeh and its business network, which is collectively responsible for hundreds of millions of millions of millions of dollars of Iranian PPL and crude oil for foreign markets. The vast Emamjomehs network includes a ship, the Tinos I, which wanted but failed to load the cargo in 2024 off Houston, Texas. In addition to crude oil, LPG continues to be a major source of income for the Iranian regime, the product of which finance the nuclear and advanced weapons programs of Irans, as well as regional proxy groups and partners such as Hezbollah, Houthis and Hamas.

Emamjomeh and its network have sought to export thousands of LPGINCLUSEUR DELIVERS from the Statesto United to escape American sanctions and generate revenues for Iran, said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The United States is determined to hold responsible for those who seek to provide the Iranian regime with the funding it needs to continue its destabilizing activities in the region and worldwide.

The measures of today are taken under the administrations of the maximum pressure campaign and the executive decree (EO) 13902, which targets those which operates in certain sectors of the Iranian economy. This action is in favor of the implementation of the Treasurys of the presidential memorandum 2 (NSPM-2) of national security, instituting a campaign of maximum economic pressure on Iran.

Iranian LPG network

For more than a decade, Seyed Asadoollah Emamjomeh (Emamjomeh), based in Iran, and his son, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), British and Iranian Nationals Meisam Emamjomeh (Meisam), have owned and exploited a network of sales, transport and delivery of GPL and SPG using several companies based on several companies based Iran and water. Emamjomeh and his company based on water, Caspian Petrochemical Fze (Caspian Petrochemical) are part of a network that has exported thousands of Iran's LPG expeditions to Pakistan and led tens of millions of dollars in business for the name of Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Co. (PGPICC).

OFAC Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co. (PGPICC) in accordance with EO 13382, a counter-proliferation authority, on July 7, 2019, to be owned or controlled by Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (PGPIC). The PGPIC was itself designated in accordance with the OE 13382 on the same day for having provided financial support to Khatam al-Anbiya, engineering conglomerate of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Irans (IRGC).

Until recently, Emamjomeh was also the owner of Pearl Petrochemical Fze based in the water, before spending the property in Meisam in October 2024. Pearl is the beneficial owner of the Tinos I (IMO 9969821), a very large gas carrier who tried to load the United States GPL in June 2024 to sell in China. Meisam acts as director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Worldwide LPG Limited, based in the United Kingdom, while sitting on the board of directors of numerous Emamjomehs companies, based in Iran.

Emamjomeh also has or controls nine additional LPG companies in Iran, in particular, a company with a monopoly on LPG deliveries of the national Iranian gas company. His companies include: Parsa Fidar Paydar Engineering and Technology Company, Nilgon Parsa Caspian Shipping Company, Arsa Gas Company, Pasar Gas Company, Petro Parsa Caspian Iranian Company, Pasar Gas Novin Trading Company, Parsa Salakh Qeshm Industrial Complex, Parsa Trabar Company and PARSA TRABAR Persia Transportation Company.

Emamjomeh is appointed in accordance with the OE 13902 for having operated in the oil sector of the Iranian economy. Caspian Petrochemical Fze, Parsa Fidar Paydar Engineering and Technology Company, Nilgon Parsa Caspian Shipping Company, Arsa Gas Company, Pasar Gas Company, Petro Parsa Caspian Iranian Company, Pasar Gas Novin Trading Company, Parsa Salakh Qeshm Industrial Complex in EO 13902 Or controlled by, or have acted or presumed act for or in the name of, directly or indirectly, Emamjomeh.

Meisam is appointed in accordance with the OE 13902 for having operated in the oil sector of the Iranian economy and for acting or supposed to act for or for the name, directly or indirectly, Arsa Gas Company. The petrochemical pearl Fze and Worldwide LPG Limited are designated in accordance with the OE 13902 to be held or controlled by, or have acted or claimed to act for or in the name of Meisam, directly or indirectly. The Tinos I is identified in accordance with the EO 13902 as a property in which Pearl Petrochemical Fze has an interest.

Sanctions the implications

Following today's action, all property and interest in the ownership of the designated persons described above in the United States or in possession or control of American persons are blocked and must be reported to the OFAC. In addition, all the entities held, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50% or more by one or more blocked people are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt, American sanctions generally prohibit all transactions by American or inside (or transit) the United States which involves any good or interest in the ownership of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

Violations of American sanctions can lead to the taxation of civil or criminal sanctions on American and foreign people. OFAC can impose civil sanctions for infringements of sanctions on a strict responsibility. OFAC Economic Sanctions Application Directives provide more information on the application of OFAC for American economic sanctions. In addition, financial institutions and other people may risk exposure to sanctions to engage in certain transactions or activities with designated or otherwise blocked people.

The power and integrity of the SOFAC sanctions come not only from the OFACS capacity to designate and add people to the list of NTCs, but also from its desire to withdraw people from the list of NTCs in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to cause a positive change in behavior. For more information concerning the process of deleting an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to the OFCACs posed the question 897 frequently asked here and to submit a request for referral, click here.

See identification information on individuals and designated entities and ships identified today.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0093 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos