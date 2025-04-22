



Over the past few weeks, many small museums have been presented, expressing support and solidarity with trans staff, volunteers, community partners, visitors and more audiences.

According to the long -term legal case raised by the Women's Scottish Campaign Group, five Supreme Court judges judged that the women's equality definitions are limited to biologically born, so they do not include a transgender woman with a sexual recognition certificate.

The ruling affects the British organization that manages a single sex space and service.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission welcomed the ruling and said it would have a significant impact on the interpretation of the UK equality law.

Kishwer Falkner, chairman of Commissions, said he will develop a modified practical program for a single sex space and service until summer and will continue to protect all protected characteristics, promote equality, and solve discrimination.

Response

Vagina Museum issued a statement shortly after the ruling announced that it expressed a clear support and solidarity for the transformer.

This ruling is caused by increasingly scary climates to the British and transformed people around the world, the museum said. We keep observing our values ​​and see if the vaginal museum remains as a space where transformers are included, welcomed and celebrated.

The Crab Museum posted a statement on Instagram for the court ruling.

Today, the Supreme Court voted to exclude people who have been persecuted in the equality bill. Their ruling focused on the word biology, and the judge believes that the biological sexual intercourse is self -evident and no further explanation is needed. Speaking of professional abilities as a biology museum: this is not the way biology works.

There is no binary in the essence, and like all science, biology should not be considered natural or assumed to be “self -explanation”. More worse should not be used to justify the issue of weapons culture. This decision is the abuse of science.

We have said many times about this. There are tremendous changes between individuals within biological gender. Biological itself itself (not just castle) is a spectrum and should not be a big problem. If you don't like the transformers, be honest about prejudice. But do not use biology to support your view in the same way as racist.

After the court ruling, there were protests throughout the UK on weekends. The Transology Museum has written in Instagram that it collected protest signs on March 1 at the London Parliament Square.

Museums Exhibition TRANSCESTRY: The 10 -year Translosage Museum is displayed in the Lethavy Gallery of Central Saint Martins in London until May 11.

