



London CNN –

President Donald Trumps Politique Pricaire unpredictable pricing and the countermeasures of the commercial partners of the Americas will probably take a blow to the savings around the world, with particularly harsh American prosperity, warned the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday.

Global economic growth will slow down to 2.8% this year, compared to 3.3% last year and significantly lower than the historical average, IMF forecasts in its report on global economic prospects.

The slowdown expected in the United States is even higher, its economy is likely to grow 1.8% in 2025, against an expansion of 2.8% in 2024.

The two predictions are more pessimistic than the January projections of the funds, which were before Trumps, the Rafale of the tariff announcements led the tax on the average import of the Americas at its highest level in a century.

The rapid escalation of trade tensions and the extremely high levels of uncertainty of policies should have a significant impact on global economic activity, said the institution based in Washington, DC. And the risks for the global economy are firmly tilted downwards, he added.

The new prices represent almost half of the net demotion of American growth forecasts of IMF for this year, Pierre-Olivier Gourchas, the chief economist of the IMF, wrote in a blog article, noting that uncertainty on political demand in the United States even before recent prices.

North America, like all regions, cannot expect rates further. The long -term impact of prices, if maintained, (will be) negative for all regions, as well as short -term impacts, Gourinchas to journalists told Gourinchas on Tuesday.

Gourinchas has also said that the independence of the central bank remains a cornerstone. The commentary comes just one day after Trump attacked the president of the American federal reserve Jerome Powell as a major loser, part of his continuing campaign aimed at putting pressure on the Central Bank chief to reduce interest rates.

The reduction in borrowing costs at this stage would risk raising American inflation, which still takes place above the 2% objective of the federal government and is expected to increase more due to Trumps prices, according to many forecasters.

The IMF is darker and darker on American prices and now sees inflation reaching 3% this year, against its January 2% forecasts.

The latest global economic prospects were brought together in exceptional circumstances, said the IMF. The trumps revealing scanning prices on April 2 forced us to abandon our almost finalized projections at that time, he wrote.

Likewise, Gourinchas has told journalists: entering a new era because the global economic system that has operated for 80 years is being reset.

Stressing the importance of trade for economic prospects, the IMF has declared in its report that a folding of trade tensions, as well as even more questions about the management of trade policies, could further reduce growth, while de -escalation of current rate rates and new agreements, which ensures the clarity and stability of trade policies could do the opposite.

In an interview, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, expressed a similar vision of trade. Free trade has always strengthened overall growth, has been a serious contributor to the development of all economies, she told CNBC on Tuesday.

She said higher prices will have a negative impact on the economic growth of Europe, although it does not expect a recession in the 20 countries that use the euro.

This story has been updated with additional information. Anna Cooban contributed the reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/22/economy/imf-us-global-economies-tariffs-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos