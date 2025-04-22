



Washington The American army has today announced the creation of the army fitness test (AFT) as the official physical fitness test of all soldiers, replacing the army combat fitness test.

AFT with five events is designed to improve the physical form of soldiers, improve fighting for fighting and increase the lethality of the force.

The rear consists of the extension of maximum earth lifting to three repetitions, the extension of the army of push-ups for Liberation by hand, the mouth of Sprint-Drag-Cary, the board and the race of two miles. Rand corporation analysis and the army data of nearly a million test files have helped to clarify the new standard.

The gradual implementation of AFT will begin on June 1, 2025, with new score standards for soldiers in 21 fights of professional military specialties (MOSS) who took effect on January 1, 2026, for the active component and June 1, 2026, for the reserve and the National Guard.

The AFT combat standard is neutral sex and in age. Soldiers serving combat specialties must reach a minimum of 60 points per event and a global minimum score of 350.

The general rear standard is norminated by performance by sexual and age groups. The soldiers serving in combat specialties must reach a score of at least 60 points per event and a minimum overalling score of 300.

The associated implementation directives and execution orders will be published in May.

The change reflects the Armys who focus on the construction of a force physically ready to respond to operational requests in austere environments.

The army also adapts its political framework to support the implementation, including support for soldiers with medical profiles and governance to monitor the impact of the new standard on preparation, detention and the final force.

For more information, contact:

Matt Ahearn, Office of the Chief of the Division of Relations with the Public Affairs

Office: 703-697-5344 | Cell: 703-225-8135

Email: [email protected]

Press office: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.army.mil/article/284799/army_establishes_new_fitness_test_of_record_to_strengthen_readiness_and_lethality The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos