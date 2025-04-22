



Prime Minister Keir StarMer and New Zealand Prime Minister CHRISTOPHER LUXON agree that leaders agree to deepen their defense and security in order to strengthen their support for Ukraine through expansion of new drone contracts and operations, and Royal New Zealand Navy, which is scheduled to join the UKS batting group, is the importance of growth and national security. As it is expected to discuss, we have begun to strengthen our support for Ukraine as we agree to deepen our defense and security relations.

The United Kingdom began to deepen its security with New Zealand by strengthening its overseas alliance to protect the national interests of the UK to deepen its defense and security relations with New Zealand.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold Prime Minister Christopher Luxon New Zealand this morning, and leaders have visited the Ukrainian military training in the UK and New Zealand troops as part of the Interflex operation. This visit will be followed by two leaders' meetings held at the Samoa Federal Government Conference last year.

New Zealand Trainer, with the British, helped more 54,000 soldiers in the Interflex Operation, and New Zealand is expected to expand its support for England's initiatives by the end of today.

In addition to support for Ukrainian military training, the New Zealand Defenseian military planners are willing to contribute to the latest thinking and plans for the after -disputes against Ukraine through the Union.

Starmer will also announce a 30m British contract for drones produced by Syos Aerospace, a New Zealand vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Hampshire.

The contract has created 45 jobs in manufacturing facilities headquartered in Fareham, Hampshire, and supports nine British -based companies with subcontracting contracts.

While visiting the training in person, leaders are instructed to form a new joint defense partnership between the two countries so that the defense ministers can be suitable in the 21st century, and the Defense Minister is expected to discuss plans to further develop defense and security cooperation.

The new contract signed in 2015 was made after both the UK and New Zealand increased their defense spending to 2.5%and 2%of GDP. It will also recognize important partnerships between the UK and New Zealand to maintain stability and security in the European, Middle East and India Pacific regions.

This includes the Royal New Zealand Navy Frigate, HMNZS TE KAHA, which includes HMNZS TE KAHA to join the British airline Strike Group to leave Portsmouth from Ocean, India.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

By working with friends and allies and protecting national security, we will be able to make a change plan and return money to the pockets of those who work through highly skilled jobs announced today.

On the beach of Gallipoli, we have stood with shoulders for generations that pursue peace and stability, from the Gallipoli beach to operate the operations of the Interflex operation and our support for our support for Ukraine.

As the world becomes more and more dangerous, we are proud of how much we are doing to continue our efforts to strengthen our nation and economic security, deploy the Navy in the Indian-Pacific Ocean, and to continue our efforts to deploy Ukraine most powerful to prevent Ukraine more and more aggressive Russia.

After visiting the Interflex training in the southwest of the UK, the leaders will return to the Downing Street and discuss how the two countries will cooperate to lead to growth, communicate the government for change, and return the money to the working pockets.

This includes increasing ambitions for freedom and open trade, including global comprehensive and progressive trans Taepacial partnerships, New Zealand and UKS Landmark Free Trade Agreement.

The total trading of products and services between the UK and New Zealand has increased by 5.3%from 20 months to September 2023, from 12 months to September 2024.

The Scottish company emergency emergency circles come after the global competition for launching emergency vehicles to the emergency New Zealand (Fenz). Through the 10 -year contract, East Ayrshire -based Emergency ONE will replace 186 vehicles in New Zealand's first response to 25 new jobs in Scotland.

The UK and New Zealand are also intensifying cooperation in agricultural technology. New investor partnership transactions will invest in New Zealand investments in UK SMEs to develop state -of -the -art equipment that supports growth, agricultural sustainability and food security.

