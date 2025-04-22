American and global economic prospects are deteriorating in the Trump trade war, the IMF says





Washington (AP) The American and global economies will probably slow down considerably following President Donald Trumps Prices and the uncertainty they created, the International Monetary Fund announced on Tuesday.

The IMF said that the global economy would only increase by 2.8% this year, down compared to its forecasts in January by 3.3%, according to its last global economic prospects. And in 2026, global growth will be 3%, predicted the fund, also below its previous estimate of 3.3%.

And the Fund sees the two largest economies in the world, China and the United States, weakening: American economic growth will be only 1.8% this year, declining sharply compared to its previous forecasts of 2.7% and at a complete percentage point below its expansion in 2024. The IMF does not expect an American recession, although it increased its chances by 25%.

China is expected to increase 4% this year and next year, down to about half a point compared to its previous forecasts.

The correspondent AP Ed Donahue reports that prices have changed the prospects of the economy.

We are entering a new era, said Pierre-Olivier Gourchas, chief economist of the IMF. This global economic system that has been operating for eighty years is being reset.

The forecasts underline the generalized impact of both prices and the uncertainty they have created. Each country of the world is affected, the IMF said, by hiking to American import taxes which have now raised American average rights to around 25%, the highest of a century.

Forecasts are largely in line with the expectations of economists in the private sector, although some fear that a recession is increasingly likely. JPMorgan economists say that the chances of an American recession are now 60%. The federal reserve also planned that growth will be weakening this year, at 1.7%.

The IMF is an organization of loans at 191 nations which strives to promote economic growth and financial stability and to reduce global poverty.

Gourinchas said that increased uncertainty around import taxes has led the IMF to take the unusual measure to prepare several different scenarios for future growth. Its forecasts were finalized on April 4, after the Trump administration announced scanning prices on nearly 60 countries as well as tasks of nearly 10%university.

These tasks were interrupted on April 9 for 90 days. Gourinchas said that the break had not considerably changed the IMF forecasts because the United States and China have since imposed themselves during the steep prices.

The Trump administration has slapped duties on cars, steel and aluminum, as well as 25% taxes on most goods from Canada and Mexico. The White House also imposed prices of 10% on almost all imports, and a huge right of 145% on goods from China, although smartphones and computers have been exempt. China retaliated with 125% of rights over American goods.

The uncertainty surrounding the administrations of Trump following the next movements will also weigh strongly on American and global economies, the IMF said. Most of the products exchanged are parts that feed finished products, and prices could disrupt the supply chains, similar to what happened during the pandemic, warned Gourinchas in a blog article.

Companies faced with uncertain access to the market will probably stop in the short term, reduce investments and reduce expenses, he wrote.

American prices should also strike less developed nations, Mexico's economy should now shrink this year 0.3%, against a previous projection of 1.4% growth. South Africa is expected to increase by 1% this year, against a projection of 1.5% in January.

Although the American economy is likely to undergo a shock from the supply, said Gourinchas, China is expected to undergo reduced demand as American export purchases are decreasing.

Inflation will probably aggravate in the United States, going to around 3% by the end of this year, when it will be little changed in China, IMF forecasts.

In his blog article, Gourinchas has recognized that there is an acute perception that globalization has unfairly moved many national manufacturing jobs and added that there is a little merit to these grievances.

But he added that the deeper force behind this drop is technological progress and automation, not globalization. Gourinchas noted that Germany, which has a surplus of goods trade, and the United States, which has a deficit, have seen factory production remain relatively level in recent decades, even if automation has led to the drop in manufacturing employment.

The IMF expects the prices to remove a large piece from the Chinas economy, but it also provides that the Chinese government’s additional expenses will compensate for a large part of the success.

The European Union should grow more slowly, but the price of prices is not as important, in part because it faces American tasks lower than China. In addition, part of the success of the prices will be offset by stronger public spending in Germany.

The savings of the 27 countries that use the euro should develop 0.8% this year and 1.2% next year, down 0.2% in the two years from the January forecasts of IMF.

Japan growth forecasts were marked at 0.6% this year and next year, 0.5% and 0.2% lower than January, respectively.

In a separate report on Tuesday, the IMF warned that global risks of financial stability have increased considerably, as well as the deterioration of economic prospects. The fund noted that certain prices for equity and bonds have remained high despite the recent progress of the market triggered by Trumps prices, which means that they are vulnerable to new decreases.

The IMF has also warned that certain financial institutions could be subject to volatile markets, pointing in particular hedge funds and highly indebted asset management companies and the risk that they are forced to collect funds by selling investments in an already fragile market.

The economy writer AP, Paul Wiseman, contributed to this report.

