EU-UK security transactions will have no relationship with fishing rights, both sides claim | European Union





The European Commission and the British government argued that they are moving closer to defense transactions that can open the doors of British weapons companies that can earn more potential compensation from 120 billion EU funds, but both sides are not tied to fishing rights.

The EU-UK Defense Agreement is likely to be the highlight of the summit after the first Breksheet in May, but it was a racing question about how far the member states are connecting security with separate contracts on fishing.

The Commission is ready to negotiate security and defense partnerships with Keir Starmer, and in fact, it is ready to treat the UK as a European defense procurement in relation to the rear funds of 15.5 billion people.

europe

The safety fund, which is expected to be completed in May, will allow EU member states to borrow to purchase up to 150 billion aviation and missile defense systems, ammunition, drones and other military kits. Donald Trumps's deep impacts to increase European defense spending to 80 billion in the deep impact of Donald Trumps to increase European defense spending to 80 billion to provide concessions to Vladimir Putin to end the Russian war with Ukraine to end the Russian war with Ukraine. As part of the committee, the committee was proposed.

Reflecting the influence of French President Emmanuel Macron, the European purchasing rules means that the components of non -EU countries can compete only 35% of all project costs. This limit is alleviated for all countries with defense and security partnerships with Ukraine and the EU.

May 19 will be the center of the EU-UK summit on May 19, between STARMER, President of Ursula Von Der Leyen Committee and the European Commissioner of Antnio Costa.

The committee spokesman Thomas Regnier said that one of the goals of the summit is to develop its potential. [security and defence] cavity. If such a partnership was agreed, the UK would be treated as Europe for safe procurement.

When asked about connecting the contract with the fish: the Commission is trying to strengthen the relationship between the EU and the UK and said that it did not set the prerequisites.

However, the committee's defense proposal must be signed by 27 EUS member states, including a coastal country that wants to roll over the existing contract for fishing rights.

According to the trade agreement between the EU and Boris Johnson in 2020, the EUS ratio of fish quotas in the UK has been reduced by 25% during the conversion period at the end of June 30, 2026. Negotiations on quotas can occur despite the fact that they are not excluded every year.

A country with a crew with fish in the UK's waters played an important role in defining the EU position that states that it needs an initial understanding of fishing in other regions.

An EU official was convinced that the UK would agree that it would maintain its right to EU fisheries. The British knows that the approach should be extended.

Ten people did not explicitly deny that fishing transactions would be part of pioneering the final contract. The prime minister said: we always know that through this process of dialogue, the priority of the British government is always a better deal to the British people. That is about that discussion.

Starmer will hold a bilateral meeting with Von Der Leyen when attending the UKS Energy Security Summit in London on Thursday.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, a chief EU negotiator, said that the UK will sign a lot of years of fishing in Commons Business and Trade Committe. He said: As the current trade and cooperation contracts are present, it will move to a kind of annual negotiations. I think that having something more stable will be in our interests in the future.

In February, Costa seemed to be surprised at the connection between fishing rights and European defense. The European Council president said that these are different. European defense and fishing cannot be raised at the same level. We must have common sense of what we say.

The British government spokesman said: did not reach any agreement, and it was clear that we would always protect the interests of fishing. The UK has been a leader in the continent's defense and security fields and is ready to negotiate security and defense partnerships with the EU.

The committee spokesman REGNIER said: The UK said: the UK is a strategic partner with the same ideas as the EU and the members of the Member of many basic values, goals and challenges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/apr/22/eu-uk-security-deal-will-not-be-tied-to-fishing-rights-both-sides-insist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos