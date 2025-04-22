What does “expert level” talks report for the progress of nuclear negotiations in Iran-States?





Dubai, the negotiations of the United Arab Emirates between Iran and the United States on the nuclear program in advance rapidly, will move on Wednesday to what is known as an expert level, the analysts of the signs show that the talks advance quickly.

However, the experts not involved in the talks who spoke with the association predict that this does not necessarily point out that an agreement is imminent. Instead, this means that the talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arabhchi and the American envoy of the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, have not broken down what is probably the high-level trade that Tehran limits his atomic program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Accepting the technical talks suggests that the two parties express pragmatic and realistic objectives for negotiations and wish to explore details, said Kelsey Davenport, director of non-proliferation policy for Arms Control Association who has long studied the Irans nuclear program.

If Witkoff made maximalist requests during his interviews with Araghchi, such as the dismantling of the enrichment program, Iran would have no incitement to meet at the technical level.

This technical level, however, remains filled with possible terrestrial mines. How much enrichment by Iran would be comfortable for the United States? What about the Tehrans ballistic missile program, which President Donald Trump first quoted for the unilaterally out of the agreement in 2018? What sanctions could be lifted and which would remain in place on the Islamic Republic?

The most important determinant of expert talks The value lies in the question of whether there is a political commitment to do something and experts just need to understand what, said Richard Nephew, a complementary scholarship holder at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy who worked on Iranian sanctions in the American State Department during negotiations on 2015 negotiations.

If experts must also discuss major concepts, without political agreement, this can simply lead to turned wheels.

The 2015 nuclear agreement saw senior experts involved on both sides of the agreement. For the United States under President Barack Obama, the Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz reached an understanding working with Ali Akbar Salehi, then the head of the Iran's atomic energy organization. The two technical history for men were essential to nail the details of the agreement.

Under the 2015 agreement, Iran has agreed to enrich uranium only 3.67% purity and keep a stock of only 300 kilograms (661 pounds). Today, Iran enriches a certain uranium up to 60% of purity at a short technical step in the levels of quality of weapons of 90%. The latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency put the Irans global uranium stock in February at 8,294.4 kilograms (18,286 pounds).

