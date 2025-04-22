The IMF slashes the UK's growth forecast and points out US tariffs and borrowing costs.





Shoppers will follow the high street of the British Maid Stone on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

The International Monetary Fund has lowered its growth forecasts in 2025 in the latest economic outlook announced on Tuesday, and warned that US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs, borrowing costs and energy prices will be different.

In the reference prediction, the IMF predicted that the UK economy would increase 1.1%, down 0.5%in previous predictions issued in January. The fund also expects the UK to increase 1.4% in 2026 and is 0.1 percentage points lower than the previous estimates.

This figure was part of the IMF reference forecast, which does not include tariffs after April 4. For example, with a 90 -day suspension of the higher duty that Trump first announced.

The IMF wrote in the global economic outlook report, saying, “The downgrade of 2025 is, as a result of the small carryover of 2024, the influence of recent tariffs, the increase in gold leaf yields, and the result of regulatory prices and energy costs,” he wrote.

Downgrade pours out more cold water to the British labor government to create a top priority for economic growth and deals with uncertainty caused by US trade tariffs, which is one of the largest trade partners.

Trump announced a 10% tariff on British imports to the United States on April 2, despite the fact that the United Kingdom and the United States had almost balanced trade in terms of product exchange.

The United Kingdom hopes to enter into a trade contract with the United States, but the mercury position on the White House leaders' trade and tariffs has a financial institution.

The latest IMF downgrades in the UK reverberate in domestic predictions. In February, the British bank reduced the UK's growth projection from 1.5%to 0.75%in 2025, and warns of unclear global economic prospects and inflation behind higher energy at the end of this year.

In March, the British Budget Office also announced its predictions in the UK in 2025 and disappointed the growth of 2%to 1%in 2025.

Despite the recent downward, the British economy has recently shown signs of life. According to the latest monthly growth data released in early April, the economy showed greater growth in January than 0.5%a month in February. Meanwhile, national inflation cooled down 2.6%lower than expected in March.

The UK Bank seems to be intertwined with interest rates in order to balance growth with the expected increase in inflation rate. Economists expect the BOE to cut the main interest rate from 4.5%to 4.25%at the next monetary policy meeting in May.

Bright spot in the euro area

Looking at the continental neighbors in the UK in EURO Zone, the IMF predicted that the production would decrease slightly in 2025, and the growth of the Euro region GDP in 2026 is expected to reach 0.8%in 2026.

The fund pointed out that the increase in uncertainty and tariffs is the main driver of calm growth in 2025. The offsetting forces that support the appropriate rise in 2026 include more powerful consumption with Germany's expected fiscal easing, with more powerful consumption on the back of the actual wage and the “debt brake”.

Spain, holiday housing, tax

Westend61 | Westend61 | Getty image

The IMF selected Spain as a bright spot in the Euro region, saying that growth momentum was “contrasted with sluggish epidemiology elsewhere,” and the Mediterranean country expects to expand its economy by 2.5% this year due to a 0.2 percentage point increase in January forecast.

The IMF said, “This reflects a bigger carryover than expected in 2024 and reflects reconstruction after flooding.”

But Trump's tariffs threw shadows on a wider EU. The US president first imposed a 20% “mutual” tariff on all products from the European Union, but paused measures for 90 days by early July and lowered to 10% until then.

The European Commission said that the EU has stopped retaliation for US products of $ 21 billion ($ 24.1 billion) to allow time and space for EU-US negotiations, the EU is expected to sign its own trade with its own trade in the middle, the European Commission said.

