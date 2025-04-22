The IMF warns of the increase in the risk of American recession and defends the Fed rate policy





The United States is faced with an increased risk of recession while President Donald Trumps Trade War pushes the world economy in a significant slowdown, warned the IMF, with the economist funds defending the federal reserve policy on interest rates.

In its latest global economic perspectives, the fund has made it possible to unravel almost a percentage point of its growth forecasts for the United States this year and has lowered its prospects for all other G7 nations, as well as significant economies such as China, India, Brazil and South Africa.

The countries had to resolve their trade tensions urgently to avoid other damage to growth prospects, the fund said. If this is sustained, this brutal increase in prices and the uncertainty of the participants will considerably slow global growth.

The warning came while the IMF has published its global financial stability report separately, which revealed that the risks for the markets had increased considerably since the price change of white houses, with a sale of actions and the debt of the American government contributing to a tightening of financial conditions.

Tobias Adrian, director of the monetary department and the capital markets of the IMF, told Financial Times that although the drop in tariff policy has been evaluated to a certain extent, equity prices could absolutely fall in the event of negotiations between the United States and its largest business partners.

The sale resumed on Monday, bringing the dollar lower on the fears that Trump seeks to withdraw the president of the American federal reserve Jay Powell from his post threatening federal independence while the president calls for immediate rate reductions. American actions rebounded on Tuesday.

Pierre-Olivier Gourchas, chief economist of the IMF, said that the central funds for funds were that American and global economies would avoid recession this year, after entering 2025 with a firm dynamic. But the probability of a recession in the United States has increased to almost 40%, said Gourinchas, compared to 25% in its previous global economic perspectives.

The major risk before us is that there could be an additional escalation in prices and trade tensions, he said in an interview. There is also the risk of tightening the financial conditions that they have done.

Prices will also feed higher inflation in the United States, according to the IMF, consumer prices which should increase by 3% this year, a full percentage point higher than expected.

Reiterating the arguments of funds according to which the independence of the central bank is important for keeping inflation under control, Gourinchas said that the Fed was right to keep the interest rates pending because it weighed the impact of the samples. The IMF's prospects assume that there will be two Fed rate drops this year.

Gourinchas added that additional commercial barriers represented a supply shock which could considerably affect the prices of goods in the years to come.

The Fed is sitting at this stage and says: OK, how will it be played? He said. And to wait and understand things seems very appropriate.

The chief economist of the IMF, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the major risk before us is that there could be an additional escalation in the prices and trade tensions Ken Cedeno / Reuters

The prospects are involved as economic decision -makers around the world meet in Washington for the IMF / World Bank spring meetings, which will be dominated by the discussion of global trade conflicts.

The IMF has reduced its prospects for global growth by half a point to 2.8% this year and reduced its prediction for 2026 to 3%. This is a slowdown compared to the rate of 2024 of 3.3%, because the IMF warns the main negative shock of the increase in commercial barriers.

The forecasts incorporated the announcements and countermeasures of the American prices by other countries between February 1 and April 4 before Trump announces a 90-day break on most of his so-called reciprocal rates, while increasing those of China. Among the countries of the G20, only Turkey, Argentina and Russia have experienced growth improvements.

The fund has dropped its growth forecasts for the United States to 1.8% in 2025 compared to its previous forecasts of 2.7% and 1.7% in 2026. This always leaves the country as the G7 economy which knows the fastest growth this year and the next, but it is sharply lower than the expansion of the Americas of 2.8% in 2024.

Decrease risks dominates the prospects, according to the fund. Larger financial instability can follow, in particular damage to the international monetary system.

Growth in Germany is now expected at zero this year, with an expansion of only 0.9% in 2026, while the United Kingdom is planned for 1.1% this year and 1.4%.

China is also planned for a slowdown, the IMF predicting the expansion of 4% this year and the next, against 5% in 2024.

The IMF has described alternatives to its main reference scenario for the world economy.

But while such an alternative incorporates the 90 -day break into most of the so -called reciprocal prices, the fund concluded that, even if the tasks were delayed indefinitely, it would not materially modify the prospects set out in its reference forecasts.

This is due to the scale of trade barriers currently erected between the United States and China, the two largest economies in the world.

The negative impact of obstacles would not be limited to the short term, added the fund. It expects the prices to decrease competition and innovation in the longer term while increasing the search for rents, weighing more on prospects.

He added: The growth prospects could however improve immediately if the countries facilitate their current commercial policy position and forge new trade agreements.

