JD Vance makes very good progress on the American trade agreement with India

US vice-president JD Vance praised what he called very good progress in a trade agreement between Washington and New Delhi, in the comments during the higher level visit to India by a second administration Donald Trumps.

In a speech in the northwest city of Jaipur, Vance congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a serious leader who has deeply thought of future prosperity and security, while describing him as a very difficult negotiator that leads to a good deal.

Vances Description of the American-Indian Partnership as one of the most important diplomatic relations in the world and its generally warm words for New Delhi contrast with the hostility that the Trump administration has shown to many traditional friends and allies.

Trump said that India's protectionist policies made it the pricing king, but also qualified Modi a great friend, and the two leaders are aligned ideologically.

US government officials, industry leaders and lobbyists said the Trump administration intends to press India to give online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart full access to its $ 125 billion electronic market as part of the planned trade agreement.

Vance confirmed that India and the United States agreed on the conditions of negotiation on the bilateral agreement, the first tranche whose two countries say they are in autumn agreement.

Without agreement, India faces the threat of a 26% reciprocal rate on its exports to the United States. Trump interrupted the measure for 90 days so that negotiations can take place.

America and India have officially finalized the mandate of commercial negotiation, said Vance, adding that it was a vital stage because it established a roadmap to a last agreement between our nations.

The government of Modis moves quickly to negotiate the agreement, which will cover products ranging from food to electronic commerce and cars.

After meeting the American vice-president on Monday and his family in New Delhi, Modi said in an article on X that they had examined progress at the rapid rate since he met Trump in Washington in February.

The United States is the largest India trading partner, and the two countries have declared that it wanted to increase bilateral trade in goods and services to $ 500 billion, more than double the current amount, by 2030.

US officials put pressure on the Modi government to reduce trade barriers and non -tariff barriers in a country with some of the highest average import rights in the world.

Before and after the visit of the United States, India announced a series of largely symbolic price discounts on Bourbon, luxury cars and large motorcycles, the last to approach a long-standing complaint of Trump concerning tasks on Harley-Davidson bikes.

To reduce the surplus of India trade, Modis has also promised to buy more American oil and gas, although it has closer and cheaper suppliers in the Middle East and Russia. Vance suggested that the fifth world economy should also lower certain non -pricing barriers.

The vice-president hosted an announcement of the Modi government earlier this year, raising restrictions on the importation of small American modular reactors and the construction of reactors designed by the United States in India.

American energy can help achieve india nuclear energy production targets, said Vance. There is no future without energy security or energy domination.

New Delhi and Washington got closer to defense and technology because of their common distrust of China, with which India shares a long disputed border. The vice-president said that India should buy more of our military equipment, which, of course, is the best in the class.

I really believe that the future of the 21st century will be determined by the force of the American partnership in India, said Vance. I also believe that if we do not work together successfully, the 21st century could be a very dark moment for all humanity.

