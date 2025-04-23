



USA Wrestling published the seeds of the male freestyle division at the next 2025 US Open. According to USA Wrestling, “the sowing of the tournament was based on an agreed set of seeding criteria which included American wrestling pin, results in mind you can see the full seeds for male freestyle in the article below.

2025 CLAW US Open Wrestling Championships

57 kg

1. Luke Lildahl (Nittany Lion WC / Titan Mercury WC)

2. Daniel Deshazer (Gopher WC)

3. Liam Cronin (Nebraska WTC / Titan Mercury WC)

4. Brandon Courtney (Atreus WC)

5. Domenic Munaretto (Illinois)

6. Sheldon Seymour (Lehigh Valley RTC)

7. Caleb Smith (Nebraska WTC)

8. Nico Provo (California RTC)

61 kg

1. Marcus Blaze (Titan Mercury WC)

2. Daton Fix (Cowboy RTC)

3. Nahshon Garrett (Lehigh Valley RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

4. Seth Gross (Matpac WC)

5. Austin Desanto (Hawkeye WC / Titan Mercury WC)

6. Jax Forrest (Cowboy RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

7. Nico Megaludis (Pitt WC / Titan Mercury WC)

8. Nathan Tomasello (West Coast RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

65 kg

1. Joey McKenna (Cowboy RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

2. Jesse Mendez (Ohio RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

3. Beau Bartlett (Nittany Lion WC / Titan Mercury WC)

4. Real Woods (Cliff Keen WC)

5. Aden Valencia (California RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

6. Joshua Koderhandt (Navy WC)

7. Carter Young (Cowboy RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

8. Vince Cornella (Spartan Combat RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

70 kg

1. James Green (Nebraska WTC / Titan Mercury WC)

2. Yianni is hosted (Spartan Combat RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

3. Alec Pantaleo (Cliff Keen WC / Titan Mercury WC)

4. Will Lewan (Cliff Keen WC)

5. Yahya Thomas (New Jersey RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

6. Bryce Andonian (Southeast RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

7. Daniel Cardenas (California RTC)

8. Doug Zapf (Pennsylvania RTC)

74 kg

1. David Carr (RTC cyclone / Titan Mercury WC)

2. Mitchell Mesenbrink (Nittany Lion WC / Titan Mercury WC)

3. Quincy Monday (New Jersey RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

4. Jarrett Jacques (Tiger Style WC)

5. Peyton Hall (West Virginia RTC)

6. Terrell Barraclough (Brunson UVRTC)

7. Elroy Perkin (Titan Mercury WC)

8. Ed Scott (Wolfpack WC / Titan Mercury WC)

79 kg

1. Evan Wick (Socal RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

2. Dean Hamiti (Cowboy RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

3. Kennedy on Monday (New Jersey RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

4. Danny Braunagel (Illinois RTC / Illini WC)

5. CARSON KHARCHLA (Ohio RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

6. Simon Ruiz (Spartan Combat RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

7. Mohamed McBryde (New York AM)

8. Clayton Whiting (Minnesota RTC)

86 kg

1. Kyle Dake (Nittany Lion WC / Titan Mercury WC)

2. Zahid Valence (Cowboy RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

3. Chance Marsteller (New Jersey RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

4. Keckeisen Parker (Panther WC RTC)

5. Rocco Welsh (KD Training Center)

6. Marcus Coleman (Cyclone RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

7. Brayden Thompson (Cowboy RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

8. Dylan Fishback (Wolfpack RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

92 kg

1. Trent Hidlay (Wolfpack WC / Titan Mercury WC)

2. Michael Macchiavello (Lehigh Valley Wrestling RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

3. Aeoden Sinclair (Nebraska WTC / Titan Mercury WC)

4. Eric Schultz (Nebraska WTC / Titan Mercury WC)

5. Dustin Plott (Cowboy RTC)

6. Cameron Caffey (Michigan WC)

7. Seth Shumate (Ohio RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

8. Gavin Nelson (Minnesota RTC)

97 kg

1. Kyle Snyder (Nittany Lion WC / Titan Mercury WC)

2. Jonathan Aiello (Pennsylvania RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

3. Massoma ends (Burg training center)

4. Gary TRAUB (Cowboy RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

5. Gavin Hoffman (Pennsylvania)

6. Ethan Laird (DMV RTC)

7. Christian Knop (Wolfpack RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

8. MAHKYI SMITH (son of Atlas WC)

125 kg

1. Hayden Zillmer (Gopher WC)

2. Wyatt Hendrickson (Cowboy RTC / Air Force WCAP)

3. Trent Hillger (Gopher WC)

4. Nick Feldman (Ohio RTC / Titan Mercury WC)

5. Jordan Wood (New York AC)

6. Christian Lance (Nebraska WTC / Titan Mercury WC)

7. Lucas Stoddard (West Point WC)

8. Demetrius Thomas (Rhode Island)

