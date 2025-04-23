



Washington – The prospects of American and global economies have worsened considerably following the prices of President Donald Trump and the uncertainty they created, the International Monetary Fund announced on Tuesday.

The IMF said that the global economy would only increase by 2.8% this year, down compared to its forecasts in January by 3.3%, according to its last global economic prospects. And in 2026, global growth will be 3%, predicted the fund, also below its previous estimate of 3.3%.

The economic growth of the United States will only have 1.8% this year, down sharply compared to its previous 2.7% forecasts and to a complete percentage point below its expansion in 2024. The IMF does not expect an American recession, although it has increased its chances by a year by 25% to 37%.

Forecasts are largely in line with the expectations of economists in the private sector, although some fear that a recession is increasingly likely. JPMorgan economists say that the chances of an American recession are now 60%. The federal reserve also planned that growth will be weakening this year, at 1.7%.

We are entering a new era, said Pierre-Olivier Gourchas, chief economist of the IMF. This global economic system that has been operating for eighty years is being reset.

The IMF is an organization of loans at 191 nations which strives to promote economic growth and financial stability and to reduce global poverty.

Gourinchas said that increased uncertainty around import taxes has led the IMF to take the unusual measure to prepare several different scenarios for future growth. Its forecasts were finalized on April 4, after the Trump administration announced scanning prices on nearly 60 countries as well as tasks of nearly 10%university.

These tasks were interrupted on April 9 for 90 days. Gourinchas said that the break had not considerably changed the IMF forecasts because the United States and China have since imposed themselves during the steep prices.

The uncertainty surrounding the administrations of Trump following the next movements will also weigh strongly on American and global economies, the IMF said. Companies can withdraw investments and expansion while waiting to see how commercial policies are taking place, which can slow growth.

China should also grow more slowly due to American prices. The IMF now expects it to increase 4% this year and next year, down approximately half a point compared to its previous forecasts.

While the American economy will probably undergo a supply shock, similar to what hindered during the pandemic and which increased inflation in 2021 and 2022, Gourinchas said that China should undergo a reduced demand as American purchases of its exports fall.

Inflation will probably aggravate in the United States, going to around 3% by the end of this year, when it will be little changed in China, IMF forecasts.

The European Union should grow more slowly, but the price of prices is not as important, in part because it faces American tasks lower than China. In addition, part of the success of the prices will be offset by stronger public spending in Germany.

The savings of the 27 countries that use the euro should develop 0.8% this year and 1.2% next year, down 0.2% in the two years from the January forecasts of IMF.

Japan growth forecasts were marked at 0.6% this year and next year, 0.5% and 0.2% lower than January, respectively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/us-global-economic-outlook-worsens-face-trumps-tariffs-121045841 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos