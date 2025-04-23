British ministers face questions about the impact of the Supreme Court's gender ruling | gender





The ministers have been pressed to provide an answer to how the Supreme Court ruling on gender identity affects the daily lives of transgender people in confusion about problems such as toilets and hospital wards.

Keir Starmer said he welcomed him to call true clarity and welcomed the true clarity and the development of welcome in the first response to court decisions.

However, Bridget Phillipson, who briefly held equality with his job as a minister of education, repeatedly questioned the impact of the decision by issuing a Commons statement that the government would use it to protect a single sex space.

Equal Secretary was accused of saying that Kemi Badenoch said that it was a change in labor about the conservative leader, and Badenoch said that pastors should root out our organization's sex ideology.

Philipson said that the opposition leader should go offline, describing the opposition leader as a keyboard warrior who did not grasp the problem.

Philipson explained her full -time role, which helps to run a women's refuge, and argued that the Supreme Court's decision will help to secure the safety of such space, and that the ruling is not about a group's victory.

She added now and always to support women's rights, she added. This is a government that will support the rights of everyone with the present and always protected characteristics. This is the government to support our most vulnerable rights.

She faced questions about the actual effects of the results, such as the atmosphere of fear created by the judgment, especially the transgender people who were obliged to use the toilets of biological sexual sexual intercourse, from a series of Labor MPs.

Sarah Owen, the Labor Party MP, who is the chairman of the Women's and Equality Committee, said: this ruling is far from this ruling, and those who are not transter sex and binary are insecure and confident in where they leave their lives legally and practically.

Another Labor Party MP, MEG Hillier, raised concerns about the components converted to become a woman in the 1970s and asked if she started using a male toilet using a women's toilet for more life than other toilets.

Other labor summers, including Emily Thornberry and Catherine Fookes, were contacted by an alarm by LGBTQ and Transglasses, and Fookes were actually feared and afraid of the potential effects of this judgment.

Christine Jardine, spokesman for the Liberal Democratic Party, said Philipson's debate about women's space, but it should not depend on the human rights and security of another weak group in society.

Phillipson also faced the phone of Tory MP and suggested how the judgment would affect the provisions of the hospital ward in a transgender patient. She recognized concerns and promised to meet MP and others. However, she did not answer the real concerns, except that the equality and the Human Rights Commission said that the updated working code of equality and the Human Rights Commission would consider this worry.

On Tuesday, Downing Street struggled to explain the contradictory contradictions between Philipson and other spectacles. The transformers suggested that new buildings should be used in the unina or sexual neutral toilet in public spaces in public places in public places.

Starmers spokesman says he doesn't know these specific buildings, and the government does not tell companies how to operate the premises.

Starmer says that some Labor MPs are concerned about their current location as they are quized on the topic on Wednesday.

The toilet policy is not a place we should be in 2025, a senior back venture said. Ten people do not need to act. I don't think we can leave this as a place where we can take this as a court because we don't have unix toilets. I wish I didn't say that they brought clarity, but we said we should think about what's going on next time.

On Tuesday, the Scottish government said it will give up plans to change the bill on sex recognition.

The incident was caused by the long -term legal measures raised by the Campaign Group of the Campaign Group.

