Public snapshot of the UK industry





The taxi and private employment industries are struggling due to cost, regulatory problems and developing technical environments. The new survey conducted by TAXIPLUS is in cooperation with Taxipoint to integrate almost 1,500 drivers across the UK to provide a comprehensive picture of the average driver and the most urgent concern.

Respondents in this survey have been licensed for about 9-15 years with an average age of 44 years old. The driver works for about 45 hours a week, complete about three fare per hour and covers more than 35,000 miles every year.

The car of the choice varies from region to region, but the most common models include Toyota Prius, Levc TX, Ford Mondeo and Volkswagen Passat. The premium is about 1,500 per year and the maintenance cost is about 2,700.

Technology plays an important role in its own work, and most drivers raise rates from the mix of ride comfort apps and traditional reservations. However, despite the injury of the digital platform, many taxi drivers still depend on traditional street hails and operator dispatch systems.

The driver enjoys the flexibility of self -employment, but feels frustrated every day. They regularly suffer from linguistic abuse, and a significant ratio driver experienced physical violence at work. Road conditions also add to high stress among concerns about the dent and the infrastructure that is not properly maintained.

Major Industrial Tasks

The driver expressed various concerns as the border license appeared as the most urgent problem. Many people believe that according to the current rules, a driver who is licensed by one authority can be operated by other authority without meeting the regional standards, making it possible to create an uneven stadium.

The transition to an electric vehicle (EVS) is also noticeably characterized, and most drivers say that they cannot charge EV at home. Many people believe that the government is developing the potential for sustainability because of the lack of charging infrastructure and the high cost of prepaid electric vehicles.

Increasing maintenance costs, including fuel and repair, are another serious burden. In recent years, as the cost of maintaining vehicles has soared, some drivers are struggling to maintain profitability.

Despite these challenges, most drivers still think their work is worth it. Many people are devoted to work despite difficulties, and they refer to the importance of their roles in moving the country.

However, there is a growing sense of frustration with policy makers. The driver believes that concerns are ignored, especially in relation to safety, regulatory inconsistency and financial pressure.

