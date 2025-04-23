



US Treasury Secretary in the United States, Scott Bessent, said in a Tuesday speech that the current confrontation on prices against China was not sustainable and that he expects a de-escalation in the trade war between the two biggest economies in the world.

But in a private speech in Washington for Jpmorgan Chase, Bessent also warned that talks between the United States and China had not yet officially started. US President Donald Trump has placed 145% import taxes on China, which was countered with 125% prices on American products. Trump has placed prices on several dozen countries, which means that the stock market stumbles and interest rates are increasing on American debt while investors are concerned about slower economic growth and higher inflationary pressures.

The details of the speech were confirmed by two people familiar with the remarks that insisted on anonymity to discuss it.

I say that China will be an SLOG in terms of negotiations, said Bessent according to a transcription obtained by the Associated Press. Neither parties think that the status quo is lasting.

The S&P 500 stock market index increased by 2.5% after Bloomberg News initially announced Bessent remarks.

Trump recognized the increase in the stock market in the comments to journalists afterwards on Tuesday, but he saved confirmed if he too thought that the situation with China was not durable as Bessent had said to Hais.

Went well with China, Trump said.

Despite his high prices, Trump said he would be very nice to China and would not play Hardball with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Were going to live together very happily and ideally work together, said Trump.

The American president said that the final rate rate with China would considerably go from the current 145%.

It will not be so high, will not be so high, said Trump.

The Trump administration met for interviews with counterparts from Japan, India, South Korea, European Union, Canada and Mexico, among other nations. But Trump has not shown no public indication that he plans to withdraw his reference rate at 10%, even if he insisted that he is looking for other nations to reduce their own import taxes and remove non -tariff obstacles which, according to administration

China warned other countries on Monday to conclude trade agreements with the United States that may have a negative impact on China.

China is firmly opposed to any party, reaching an agreement at the expense of the interest of Chinas, the Chinas Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump administration had received 18 proposals from other countries for trade agreements with the United States, adding that all those involved wanted to see a trade agreement occurred.

The uncertainty about the prices on the financial markets has also been amplified by Trump calling for the federal reserve to reduce his reference interest rate, the president saying that he could dismiss the president of the Fed Jerome Powell if he wanted.

Leavitt said Trump believes that the Fed has stating stable rates because it awaits the impacts of prices in the name of politics, rather in the name of what is good for the American economy.

Trump later said that he wanted Powell to be at the start of the drop in rates and that he did not intend to dismiss the Fed chair, despite his suggestion before.

