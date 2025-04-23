



Argentex, an expert in foreign exchange risk management in the UK, became a casualty of market volatility triggered by the US president of Donald Trumps Trade War, and the company had to stop stocks after the dollar passed the monetary market.

The company, which is trading at the UKS Junior Stock Exchange Aiming, said it had a quick and significant impact on a short -term liquidity position in the margin call for currency derivatives on Tuesday.

Argentex provides call hemp and exchange services to a variety of customers, from large companies such as FTSE 100 insurers Aviva to individual sportsmen.

The company calls itself a global expert in alternative banking fields for monetary risk management and business and financial institutions. As activities increased in the FX market, the share price increased by 50 % this year, gaining more than 50 million market value.

This year, I saw a dramatic reversal of the currency. The US dollar is expected to strengthen its faith in US assets, focusing on Trump's potential economic damage due to Trump's tariffs on the world's largest economy.

The dollar has fallen by more than 9 % on the basket of trading partners, while the main beneficiaries of the drop in Greenbacks have increased by more than 10 %.

Argentex said that after the annual results of April 2 and the subsequent investor road shows, the foreign exchange interest rates have faced a significant volatility in connection with the rapid devaluation of the US dollar for other major benchmark currencies.

The company has taken several measures to preserve cash and increase the collateral received from the other party and considering various options for business.

It has been supported by a major liquidity provider on how to strengthen his position, and that it will see the continuous pressure on the books of the FX forwards and options, and the type of derivatives that investors bet on exchange rates or use them to hedge.

The company was founded in 2012 and calculated the Pacific Investments, which was established as the largest shareholder of the veteran financier John Beckwith.

If the volatility of the monetary market is actually worsening, the financial liquidity position of CompanyS will be greatly expanded if it is not strengthened in the short term, Argentex said.

In the annual results, the company reported that it improved trading momentum and said that the higher the FX volatility, the more generally the tail wind of Argenti One profit.

The spokesman refused to mention beyond the announcement of the stock exchange.

