Why should I care if the greenback falls?

The US dollar has experienced big declines in recent months.

The currencies increase and drop all the time, but the recent drop in the dollar was particularly dramatic.

So why did the dollar fell and why is it important?

What happened to the dollar since Trump was elected?

The dollar increased in the fall as the 2024 presidential election of the economic growth of the United States is relatively strong, and continued to strengthen itself after Trump's victory in November in the hope that it could prolong this trend.

Talking about its commercial policy also had an effect, because many investors thought that the prices he promised to bring in inflation, forcing the American central bank, the federal reserve to increase interest rates, or at least did not reduce them as quickly as expected.

The higher rate prospect in the United States makes the dollar more attractive because it means that investors will earn more money on their money in dollars compared to other currencies.

But the calculation has changed in recent months when the details of its prices have emerged – often followed by breaks or, in the case of China, extensions – leaving a great uncertainty surrounding the impact they will have.

American growth should now weaken.

This had an impact on the dollar, which experienced steep falls. Trump's attacks on the FED chief Jerome Powell, not having reduced interest rates, also seem to have additional pressure in the greenback.

The value of all currencies increases and decreases influenced by many factors such as expectations of inflation and central bank policies.

But the dollar index, which measures its strength compared to a set of currencies, has fallen to its lowest level for three years.

Is it unusual?

The dollar is generally considered to be a safe investment in troubled times.

Thus, net reductions in currency – as well as the recent sale in the obligations of the American government, also generally considered as a safe American asset – are unusual.

The fall of the dollar after the announcement of Trump's “Liberation Day” prices was “quite shocking”, explains Jane Foley, head of the exchange strategy (FX) in Rabobank.

“For several years, the market has bought this history of American growth, the US stock market has been surprising other stock markets, and suddenly, economists thought that the prices would push the United States into the recession,” she said, pointing the massive sale of American shares, American and dollar bonds.

This has aroused speculation to find out if the drop could report a more distant turn from the United States, as well as far from the dollar.

What does a lower dollar mean?

The first time that ordinary Americans could notice a lower dollar is when they go abroad, because their money will not go so far. While foreign tourists in the United States will find their motto will buy them more.

But dollar movements also have a massive international impact, more than oscillations in other currencies.

Indeed, it is the main global reserve currency, which means that it is owned by central banks around the world in large quantities as part of their exchange reserves. Central banks use US dollars in international transactions, to pay international debt or to support interior exchange rates.

The dollar is also the main currency used in international trade, with approximately half of world trade invoices made in US dollars, explains Jane Foley.

A drop in the dollar means that exports of American products are becoming cheaper. But imported goods can become more expensive due to the lowest currency, as well as any direct impact of prices.

Many products that are negotiated internationally, such as oil and gas, are also assessed in dollars. A lower dollar makes crude oil cheaper for countries with other currencies.

What happens if the dollar continues to drop?

In the United States, a strong dollar was considered a symbol of American political power.

The very idea that it could lose its status as a global reserve currency has been unthinkable.

Ms. Foley says that if other currencies could become more important, the dollar will not lose its number one status as soon as possible, although a federal reserve manager suggested last year that the United States can no longer take this for granted.

Ms. Foley thinks that the dollar will reconquer land in the coming weeks, but will not come back where he was.

Indeed, with very important market movements, there is always the possibility of taking advantage. For example, if investors decide to sell euros while they are negotiating sharply, this could lead to the drop in the euro and the dollar rise.

The markets will look this week to see if Trump continues his attack on the head of the federal reserve. He called Mr. Powell “a big loser” and publicly called his “termination”.

If there is pressure on Powell to leave office, the markets will begin to question the credibility of the Fed, which is considered crucial.

“The independence of central banks is considered essential to guarantee the stability of long -term prices, in the RingINCore decision -makers of short -term political pressures,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

