British scientists begin to test outdoor global engineering | Geographic





British scientists should start outdoor global engineering experiments as part of a 50 -meter -supported program.

According to ARIA (Advanced Research and Invention Agency), which supports the plan, experiments will be small, strictly evaluated, and will provide important data necessary to evaluate the potential of technology. This program will make the UK one of the world's largest geographical engineering research with another 11m project.

Geo engineering is controversial, and some planned outdoor experiments have been canceled after strong opposition. Most global engineering proposals aim to block sunlight on the surface of the earth, such as firing reflective particle clouds in the atmosphere or using seawater spray to brighter clouds.

If you succeed, this temporarily reduces the surface temperature and causes the damage to the climate crisis, which can spend more time for deep cuts of carbon emissions. Sponsors of Solar Geoengineering say that it is important to study this problem if the world needs an emergency brake, compared to the recent record hot days.

Solar geographic method graphics

However, SRM (Solar Radiation Management) can result in unintentional results, such as moving the rain that is essential for food production. Some scientists warn that starting geographic development can reduce the driving force to solve the root cause of climate emergency situations.

Mark Symes, who leads the ARIA program, said the threat of climate tipping points is a powerful reason for studying solar geography. Tip -point causes due to temperature rise, such as important currents or collapse of a huge ice skating, have a fatal effect.

The uncomfortable truth is that our current warming trajectory makes such a tip point possible over the next century. This has led to an increasing interest in approaches that can actively cool the world in a short time to avoid tip points.

After talking with hundreds of researchers, we came to the conclusion that the critical missing part of our understanding was the real world and physical data. These show which of these potential approaches actually work and what effects are. Modeling and indoor studies are essential as a prerequisite, but they can only speak to us.

He said that toxic substances will not be released, environmental impact assessment will be announced before the outdoor experiment, and the community will be consulted. The details of the project that ARIA supports funds are expected in a few weeks.

The Arias program recently called it a dangerous district due to the reduction of emissions from senior scientists who were called to treat cancer with SRM Barking Mad and Aspirin.

On April 3, UKS National Environment Research Council (NERC) published a 10m geo engineering study to investigate the impact of solar geographic intervention. Although new outdoor tests are not included, they rely on computer modeling, existing data and natural analogs, such as volcanic explosions and shipping discharge.

Our role is to provide the best evidence, but [geoengineering] Kate Hamer, director of NERC, said.

According to Dr. Pete Irvine at the University of Chicago University, global funds for geographical engineering are relatively fewer than climate science. The United States was a major fund, but President Donald Trump's attack on climate research is expected to reduce this and potentially made the UK a major fund. IRVINE said that it is worth emphasizing that geography engineering cannot replace emissions.

Professor JIM Haywood of the University of Exeter and the NERC subsidies (NERC subsidies) said that expanding the SRM project could be realized for about 10 years. At present, all of this idea must remain on the table. Otherwise, climate change in the next decades can be extremely damaged. The latest global temperature was actually a real morning call.

There are no international conventions between countries to dominate major global engineering systems, and experts demanded a moratorium for deployment.

The prospects of the IMPERIAL COLLEGE London's SRM or SRM will affect serious research problems on international relations, the recipient of IMERIAL COLLLEGE London and NERC subsidies said. Therefore, part of our project is to convene people in other worlds and understand what is the result.

Easstham thought it would exclude the technology that the British geographic engineering research was proposed. I expect that we will collect small amounts of observation and close some people's doors. Then we are the most helpful and focus our efforts in the most harmful areas.

