A number of companies have promised investments in American manufacturing





Representative Tom Emmer, R-minn., And the president and chief executive officer of the National Association of Manufacturers Jay Timmons discusses to extend the tax reductions, to invest in America and the Senate budget bill in a large interview “Mornings with Maria”.

Many companies have announced investments in American manufacturing in recent weeks.

Ads from sectors such as technology, pharmaceutical products and cars, came in the middle of President Donald Trump seeking to increase national manufacturing through prices and other measures.

Trump sees the “ boom in manufacturing '' in the first full report of the second mandate jobs

Here are some of the companies that have made such announcements.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

(Mike Kai Chen / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

At the beginning of March, TSMC revealed that it put more dollars more to the advanced manufacture of semiconductors in the United States

Increased investment “includes plans for three new manufacturing factories, two advanced packaging installations and a major R&D team,” said the company based in Taiwan.

Ticker Security Last Change Change% TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. 151.52 +3.65 + 2.47% Lly Eli Lilly & CO.827.07 +9.74 + 1.19% GE GE AEROSPACE 189.24 +11.12 + 6.25% AAPPL Apple inc. 199.74 +6.58 + 3.41%

These funds will increase the $ 65 billion that the flea manufacturer has previously allocated to its manufacturing operations in the Phoenix region, Arizona.

The planned investment of $ 100 million will lead to “tens of thousands of high -tech high -tech jobs in the advanced flea manufacturing and R&D” in addition to the 40,000 construction jobs it will bring over the next four years, according to TSMC.

Eli Lilly

(Daniel Acker / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Eli Lilly, manufacturer of medicines, said that at the end of February, he sought to establish four new manufacturing sites in the United States

Three of the expected sites “will focus on the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), reshaping the critical capacities of the chemical synthesis of small molecules and strengthening of the Lilly supply chain,” said the company.

With the four new installations, Eli Lilly said that his American manufacturing investment “more than double” $ 50 billion. He had hired $ 23 billion from 2020 to 2024.

Ge aerospace

The CEO of Ge Aerospace, Larry Culp, announces the investment of a billion dollars in American manufacturing and says that they can “manage” all pressures of steel and aluminum prices.

Ge Aerospace invests nearly $ 1 billion in its American manufacturing and supply chain, according to an announcement of mid-March from the company.

Of this number, $ 500 million will focus on increasing its capacity and the worsening of manufacturing sites.

The company uses $ 100 million for “the scaling of the production of innovative parts made from new materials and advanced manufacturing processes” by improving and adding equipment in various installations, said the company.

It also plans to allocate more than $ 100 million to its external supplier base and hire around 5,000 workers in the United States this year, according to the company.

Ge Aerospace was formed as part of General Electric, dividing into three independent companies at the beginning of last year. The other two companies that came out were Ge Vernova and Ge Healthcare.

Apple

(Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In February, Apple engaged at $ 500 billion in four years which, according to the technology giant

The investment will involve Apple and its partners establishing a new installation of “advanced manufacturing” in Houston, the company said. The site, fixed at 250,000 square feet, will produce servers intended for apple artificial intelligence when it was put online next year.

Certain other measures within the framework of the $ 500 billion plan include strengthening its advanced American advanced manufacturing fund, the creation of “an academy in Michigan to form the next generation of American manufacturers” and expanding its “investments in research development in the United States to support advanced fields such as silicon engineering”.

Hyundai

The president and chief executive officer of the Hyundai Motor Company, Jose Munoz, responds to the planned prices of the automotive industry on “The Claman Countdown”.

Hyundai Motor Group, based in South Korea, described in 21 billion dollars which he plans to do in the United States

It will include $ 9 billion for bringing its annual American production to 1.2 million vehicles, $ 6 billion to “improve the location of parts and logistics” and 6 billion dollars towards “collaboration in future industries” such as autonomous driving and robotics and for energy infrastructure, he said at the time.

“Hyundai Motor Group deepens its partnership with the United States, strengthening our common vision for American industrial leadership,” said the company. “The group's investment and efforts will further expand our operations in the United States and increase our American workforce.”

The new investment of $ 21 billion will take place from 2025 to 2028.

Nvidia

(Dominika Zarzycka / Sopa Images / Lightrocket via Getty Images)

Last week, Nvidia said that he “worked with his manufacturing partners to design and build factories that, for the first time, will fully produce Nvidia AI superordinators in the United States”

“The addition of American manufacturing helps us to better meet the incredible and growing demand for ia fleas and supervisor, strengthens our supply chain and stimulates our resilience,” said CEO Jensen Huang.

The company said that it “put into service” “more than a million square feet of manufacturing space with partners to” build and test “Blackwell fleas and AI superordinators, according to the company.

The AI ​​supercalculator manufacturing factories will be located in Texas. He joined forces with Foxconn and Wistron on installations in Houston and Dallas, respectively, said Nvidia.

Regarding Blackwell fleas, Nvidia said that she had already started to make TSMC plants in Phoenix.

Arizona is also the place where the company joins forces with AMKOR and SPIL on “packaging and test operations” for flea and AI supercalculators technology, according to the company.

Plan to rebalance the regulation of manufacturing pens manufacturing for the Trump administrator

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/companies-have-announced-intention-increase-us-manufucturing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

