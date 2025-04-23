



The rescuers release the rubble from a building struck by a Russian missile strike on Sumy, Ukraine, April 13.

switch volodymyr hordiienko / ap

London officials in several countries, including the United States, meet today in London to continue discussions on a cease-fire agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

President Trump's envoy for Ukraine, Lieutenant-Général, retired Keith Kellogg, will attend this last round of talks, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not do so.

Less than a week after Rubio threatened that the United States would “spend” peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine if the Trump administration has not seen any progress “in a few days”, the signs are that the United States is increasingly willing to withdraw from a peace process which has become more complex in recent months.

What to know

Managers of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Ukraine meet on Wednesday in London and were supposed to be organized by the British Secretary for Foreign Affairs, David Lammy.

He spoke to Rubio on Tuesday evening for what he called a “productive” conversation, but the State Department suggested that there was little chance of a breakthrough in London, and the High French and German ministers would no longer travel.

The British Foreign Office has not published a declaration on the modified circumstances of the meeting and did not respond to calls or emails requesting comments, but this represents an apparent demotion of the importance of talks.

The White House has announced separately that Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will return to Moscow this week with regard to his fourth face-to-face meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, in a sign that the United States will also continue with efforts to negotiate the details of a cease-fire directly with Russia.

What to expect

Officials will continue to discuss common ground areas. Kellogg’s proposals last year that suggested how the United States could increase pressure on Moscow by not reaching economic sanctions, or in increasing military aid in kyiv seems to have been abandoned for the moment.

The challenge for continuous dialogue between American and European leaders, as it has been since the argument of the White House between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is that the United States expects Ukraine to make major concessions to Russia.

But nations like France, Germany and the United Kingdom have continued to emphasize that support for the military, political and economic of Ukraine is necessary to ensure that Putin is forced to negotiate more equal terms.

What is at stake

The members of the US administration have launched proposals in recent days which suggest that Ukraine should be ready to recognize Russia as a holder of the territory which it annexed in 2014, including the Crimean Peninsula, or that Russia seized in the greatest invasion of Ukraine which began in 2022.

Such proposals would essentially freeze the front lines, Russia retaining de facto control over large parts of four Ukrainian provinces.

But Zelenskyy has repeatedly excluded the possibility that Ukraine recognizes, for example, Crimea as a Russian territory, and he declared Tuesday that none of these potential ideas that the American administration floated in the media had been officially shared with him.

It is therefore not clear, according to experts, if the United States is trying to stand between these two parties at war in the role of a traditional mediator, or rather seeks to create a peace framework almost unilaterally, with Russian membership, which it will then try to force Ukraine to accept.

From a European point of view, the least as the leaders like the French president Emmanuel Macron and the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have sought of Trump are guarantees of long -term security in Ukraine, as well as to finance any possible reconstruction of the devastated nation.

However, Trump continued to threaten the end of all the American support for Ukraine and his soldiers, recently warning that he “would take a pass” on the brokerage of a peace agreement if the Ukrainians and the Russians “would make it difficult to settle their differences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/23/nx-s1-5373407/ukraine-peace-talks-us-trump-russia-putin

