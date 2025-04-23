



US vice-president JD VANCE said that his country “would move away” unless Ukraine and Russia agree on an agreement, echoing the recent comments of US officials.

Its warning occurred after the London talks between the UK, Germany, Ukraine and the United States officials aimed at obtaining a cease-fire was demoted after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff Special Envoy were removed.

The United States focuses on talks this week in Moscow, where Witkoff will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the fourth time, while the pace of diplomacy to end the war is accelerating.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that he had insisted on “an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire”.

“Murder stopping is the number one task,” said Zelensky on social networks on Wednesday.

His remarks come when Vance told journalists during a visit to India that the United States had published a “very explicit proposal” to the Russians and the Ukrainians.

“It's time for them to say yes or for the United States to move away from this process,” he added. “We are committed to an extraordinary quantity of diplomacy, work in the field.”

Trump's Ukrainian envoy, General Keith Kellogg, attends talks in London instead of Witkoff and Rubio, who qualified Wednesday “technical meetings” talks.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy is organizing a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday.

There are growing speculations that Russia could be willing to stop its invasion along the current front lines in exchange for important concessions.

However, there is little clarity on the management of the latest discussions or if they will succeed.

Wednesday, Vance said: “It is now time, I think, to cross, if not the last step, one of the last stages, at a wide level, at a wide level, say that we will stop the murder, we will freeze the territorial lines at a certain level near the place where they are today.”

“Now, of course, this means that the Ukrainians and the Russians will both have to abandon part of the territory they currently have,” he added.

Zelensky excluded to recognize the Crimea occupied as Russian territory, after reports suggested that this was considered by the United States and the Kremlin.

Russia intensified its attacks against Ukraine on Wednesday, after a brief lull on Easter when it interrupted the air strikes.

Nine people were killed and dozens of others injured in the eastern Ukrainian city of Marhanets when a Russian drone hit a bus carrying workers.

Managers of the southern Kherson region said that a key installation providing electricity had been destroyed after being under repeated Russian attack.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed on Wednesday that talks between foreign ministers had been postponed. “Official level discussions will continue, but these are closed to the media,” the statement said.

British diplomats said they were not entirely clear why Rubio and Witkoff had withdrawn from London talks.

The US State Department blamed the logistical reasons, but it was clear that the decision was of the last minute and left the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Rubio spoke on Tuesday evening to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom with what he hoped to be “substantial and good technical meetings”, adding that he would reprehensive his scheduled trip to the UK in the coming months.

Lammy described the conversation of “productive”, taking place before a “critical moment for Ukraine, Great Britain and Euro-Atlantic security” while “discussions continue at the rate”.

The American Secretary of State said on X: “I can't wait to follow the discussions in progress.”

The American decision may have been because the Americans said they had nothing new to say since their last meeting in Paris last week-or they may have realized that the Ukrainians were likely to reject the last American ceasefire plan and did not want to hear bad news.

The White House said Witkoff would go to Moscow this week for his fourth meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

All this comes in the midst of a report in the Financial Times that Russia could be ready to stop its invasion along the existing front lines and to abandon the territorial claims to the areas that it currently does not occupy, in exchange for the American recognition of Russian sovereignty on Crimea.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rejected the report, telling State Media that “many false are published today”.

Zelensky said that no type of type had been shared with him and that he rejected the recognition of Crimea as a Russian territory.

“Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There is nothing to say,” he said during a press drop on Tuesday evening.

Recognition of the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia would not only be politically impossible for Zelensky to accept, but it would also be contrary to post-war international legal standards that borders should not be modified by force.

Addressing the BBC Radio 4 BBC program, Yuriy Sak, advisor to the Ukraine Ministry of Strategic Industries, said it was “not productive to discuss” these reports and added that it was a question of “expecting Ukraine to change its position on” non -negotiable “problems such as Crimea.

Sak added that Ukrainian negotiators would attend the London meeting on a “very clear and close mandate” to make a cease-fire which “will open the way for new talks”.

Putin called a temporary ceasefire for the Easter weekend, but British defense secretary John Healey told the House of Commons on Tuesday that British military information had found no proof of a break in the attacks.

“While Putin said he had declared a Easter truce, he broke it,” he said. “While Putin says he wants peace, he rejected a complete ceasefire and even if Putin says he wants to end the fighting, he continues to play time in negotiations.”

Healey added that he could “confirm that Russian military progress” “slowed down” while the country continued to “put pressure on Ukraine on a number of fronts”.

It is estimated that hundreds of thousands of people have been killed or injured from all parties since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and nearly seven million Ukrainians are currently listed as refugees in the world.

The conflict dates back more than a decade until 2014, when the pro-Russian president of Ukraine was overthrown. Russia then annexed the Crimea and supported by militants in bloody fights in eastern Ukraine.

