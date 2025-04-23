



UKS's largest Jewish representative agency suspended one of the vice -presidents and started investigating three members after signing a letter criticizing the Israeli government war with Hamas in Gaza.

The British Jewish Board of Directors said in a statement on Tuesday that the open letter, signed by 36 people last week, was published last week and took action on the dissatisfaction of the agents.

The board of directors points out that about 300 agents and UKS Jewish communities on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netana Hus decide to resume Israel's offensive in Gaza and to resume his right hardening policy.

Harriett Goldenberg, the vice -president of the international department, was honest during her and 35 fellow signatures.

In this letter, the first public show against Israel showed a 18 -month war war against Hamas from the members of the board of directors.

They also condemned Israel violence against the Palestinians in the occupied Westbank, and warned that this extremism aimed at Israel democracy.

The souls of Israel are torn, and we have fear of the future of the Jewish board of directors, the fear of the future of Israel, which we love and closely related. Silence is considered a support for policies and actions that violate our Jewish values.

Goldenberg said last week that it was essential for the British Jews to speak on the FT. Otherwise we took the danger of the competition.

She said in the Jewish history that silence is not a good thing.

Phil Rosenberg, chairman of the board of directors, insisted in a statement that the institution seriously violated the Code of Conduct.

Rosenberg is obviously a board of directors. Only our democratic honorary officers and official employees say they say on behalf of the organization.

The British Jewish community gathered greatly around Israel after the beginning of the Gaza War after Hamass was attacked on October 7, 2023, and during this period, the armed forces killed 1,200 and seized 250 hostages.

But quite a few were not. And this letter was in concern among some board members of the remaining hostages, the Gaza's humanitarian disaster, the Westbank's Israeli attack, and Netana Hus decision to revive the judicial reform.

Israel and Hamas agreed in January.

But after Israel tried to change the second stage of the contract, the ceasefire collapsed last month.

suggestion

The Netana Hus government has made a complete siege against Gaza and renewed the attack.

Veteran Premier insisted that he was pursuing war to destroy Hamas and to pressure more hostages. He refuses to agree with a new proposal for the ceasefire contract, blaming the armed group.

In their letter, the agents accused Netana's breakup of the ceasefire and did not prioritize the hostage.

According to Palestinian health officials, Israel's offensive killed more than 51,000 people and reduced most of them to wasteland.

