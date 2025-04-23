They intensify the attempt to end the Ukraine War





Reuters

The pace of diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine is accelerated.

Discussions take place in London between officials from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ukraine and the United States. Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff goes to Moscow for his fourth meeting with President Putin.

And yet, there is little clarity as to the direction of these efforts or if they will succeed.

Not so long ago, the American plan to end the fighting in Ukraine was clear.

There would be an immediate and unconditional ceasefire of 30 days followed by longer-term talks to establish a permanent regulation in the war.

Ukraine accepted this and under pressure from the United States made a huge concession; This would no longer require the promise of long -term security guarantees before any cessation of hostilities.

Reuters

A block of apartments partially destroyed in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on April 22

But Russia refused to play the ball, insisting that there could not be the end of the fights until a series of conditions was fulfilled.

In particular, Vladimir Putin said that “the deep causes” of war should be discussed, namely his fears of an expansion alliance of NATO and the very existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state presenting in a way a threat to the security of Russia.

The United States has accepted the premise of this Russian argument and are now deep in the weeds of a potential ceasefire proposition.

In recent days, there have been various leaks on the latest American ideas, whose status and veracity are disputed among the diplomats.

But there seems to be a framework in the following lines: Russia would stop its invasion in the current current, and would abandon its ambition to control the remaining parts of the east of Ukraine which it has not yet occupied, namely Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

In return, the United States would accept the four de facto occupied territories like the Russian controlled.

He would also recognize Crimea which was annexed illegally by Russia in 2014 as a Russian jurking territory. The United States would also guarantee that Ukraine has excluded to join NATO.

As part of this plan, the United States could also take control of the controversial nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia currently in Russian hands and feed electricity in both parts of Ukrainian territory.

This proposal would then be safeguarded with the American threat as repeated by President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio that she would abandon negotiations if there was no immediate agreement.

At first glance, this proposal seems unlikely to succeed.

President Zelensky has already indicated that Ukraine would never concede that Crimea is Russian sovereignty.

Even if he wanted to do it, he couldn't because he would first require a referendum from the Ukrainian people.

The European powers have clearly indicated that they would not accept Russian sovereignty on Crimea, which would break the post-war international legal standards that the borders should not be modified by military force.

Combat reports continuing after the expiration of the “Easter truce”

Legal experts say that there are even technical problems concerning the United States recognizing Crimea because of certain laws adopted by the US Congress.

But despite this, Western diplomats do not reject the plan from the start. “There is a landing space,” said one of them. “It is simply a question of knowing if there is enough confidence between the parties to move forward.”

They say that because the proposed agreement, as well disclosed so far, contains huge gaps.

There is no reference to a ban on Western countries which continue to rearm Ukraine, which, in the past, was a red line for Russia.

There is no reference either to Russia's requests for Ukraine to be “demilitarized”, in other words for its army to be considerably reduced, once again another long -term request in Moscow.

Under the agreement, Ukraine may not be authorized to join NATO, but it could join the European Union.

There is no apparent objection to a European “comfort force” which unfolds in western Ukraine after any cease-fire to dissuade the Russian future assaults.

But it is still not clear if the United States is willing to provide a “safety net” to this force. There is also uncertainty about economic sanctions against Russia would have risen and when, and under what circumstances.

In other words, a huge amount of details are not clear and to be discussed.

And all sides seem far away.

Ukraine still wants an immediate conditional and spare cease-fire and then speaks. The United States wants a fast victory. And Russia wants to enter into detail in the details of a peace agreement, as normally months, or even years to resolve.

There is an old Russian saying that “nothing has been agreed until everything is agreed”. Right now, we seem far from that.

